

Climate budget should be refocused aligning with national goals: CPD

The seminar title "Review of Climate Budget and Public Finance Management in Bangladesh," was organized by the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) - a non-governmental research think tank on Tuesday.

Held at BRAC Center in the capital, distinguished speakers shared their insights on the matter. Fahmida Khatun, Executive Director of CPD, presented the key note paper while Mostafizur Rahman, an Honorary Fellow of CPD, conducted the program.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Chairmant of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change was chief guest in the event and highlighted the critical importance of climate change terming it as a struggle for the existence of Bangladesh. He stressed that the country's socio-economic growth hinges on effectively tackling the climate change.

Chowdhury further noted that although Bangladesh is making progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the negative impact of climate change, estimated at 9 per cent of GDP, could hinder the nation's growth. With the country's GDP growth currently at 8 per cent, there is a pressing need to address climate-related challenges to avoid negative economic consequences.

Fahmida Khatun, stressed the need to increase allocation of the social safety net program (SSNP) for individuals at risk from climate change. She also advocated for better integration of the climate budget process with national budget formulation and implementation. Khatun highlighted the importance of enhancing human resource capacity to effectively utilize climate-related funds.

Discussing the current ongoing climate budget, Khatun affirmed the government's commitment to strengthening the Climate Change Trust Fund (CCTF). The allocated size of the fund in this year's budget stands at over Tk14.36 billion. However, the 8th Annual Plan had set a target of Tk 80 billion for the period between 2020 and 2025.

As the call for refocusing the climate budget gains momentum, stakeholders are hopeful that necessary steps will be taken to prioritize climate action to ensure a sustainable and resilient future for Bangladesh.

Among others Dr M Asaduzzaman, former Research Director, Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS); Nayoka Martinez Bäckström, First Secretary, Environment and Climate Change, Development Cooperation Section, Embassy of Sweden, Dr Haseeb Md Irfanullah, Visiting Research Fellow, Center for Sustainable Development (CSD), University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh; Dr Maliha Muzammil, Climate Change Specialist, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Partha Hefiz Shaikh, Director - Policy and Advocacy, WaterAid Bangladesh spoke on the occasion.