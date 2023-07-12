Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 July, 2023, 12:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD-India trade in rupee to boost other currencies

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

BD-India trade in rupee to boost other currencies

BD-India trade in rupee to boost other currencies

As Bangladesh and India started trade transactions in rupee on Tuesday to reduce dependence on the US dollar, experts and businesses opined that it will save $2 billion dollars at least annually, which Bangladesh may use for other purposes.
Besides, a significant portion of the dollar will be saved from the informal sector, which was spent by travelers to India for different purposes, following another initiative of dual currency cards, they said.
A former governor of Bangladesh Bank (BB) told UNB that Bangladesh's trade in Indian Rupees will start in regional trade with an alternate currency which will also incorporate Bangladesh Taka subsequently.
This will help take some pressure off the ACU payment settlement which takes place every two months, he said.
However, this will be only a small step as there is a huge imbalance in Indo-Bangladesh trade, Dr Atiur said.
"Bangladesh exports about $2 billion to India against India exporting nearly eight times of that amount. So, our designated banks can open accounts in Indian designated banks and put export proceeds in Rupees," he opined.
Similarly, Indian banks can open Taka accounts in Bangladesh banks to put their export proceeds in Taka to a limited extent. The rest of the payments will continue conventionally in dollars, he said.
The dollar being the dominant currency, the trading in Indian Rupee will be only partial and experimental.
"We will learn by doing. One should not be complacent about it, although this can be a new way of transactions in regional alternate currencies," Dr Atiur added.
President of India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) Abdul Matlub Ahmad told UNB that Bangladeshi traders incur an additional cost of 4-6 percent that will be saved if taka-rupee transactions are started.
Again, the businessmen are uncertain to open LCs in dollars. This is because the value of the rupee against the dollar has fallen frequently over the past year, Ahmad said.
But there is no such uncertainty in taka-rupee transactions. Because the value of taka has not decreased much against the rupee, he said.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climate budget should be refocused aligning with national goals: CPD
BD-India trade in rupee to boost other currencies
BSEC Chair to lift floor price when floor price turns stable
BD participates in Global Sourcing Expo Sydney 2023
Renew Black Sea Grain Initiatives for food security: Trade bodies
German investor mood sours in July
Soaring vegetable prices may surge inflation in India
FSIBL holds refresher's training course


Latest News
Shahin Malum, a dynamic politician and social worker
BGB man dies while swimming to detain smuggler in Kurigram
Govt issues precautionary measures to combat dengue outbreak
BNP trying to destabilise country with an unconstitutional demand: Shahriar Alam
BNP men start arriving at Nayapaltan
Elderly man killed in clash over mango
Sylhet transport workers withdraw strike 6 hrs of announcement
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine's membership; Zelenskyy calls that ‘absurd’
Zelenskiy to meet NATO leaders after membership timeline rebuff
Traffic police member killed in Ctg bus accident
Most Read News
Rebecca Momin MP passes away
Uzra Zeya reiterates US' hope for peaceful, fair elections process in Bangladesh
Bangladesh, India launch trading in rupees
Youth stabbed to death by muggers in N'ganj
Mymensingh 'war criminal' Abdur Rashid arrested
Three brothers to be hanged for killing father over property in Cumilla
US doesn't consider it interference when other countries discuss their elections
BNP's entire movement set to boil down to one point through huge rally in capital
3 BCL activists vandalised IU’s medical centre
Bangladesh records highest single-day dengue deaths in 2023
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft