

BSEC Chair to lift floor price when floor price turns stable

He said, "I want to lift the floor price, I will lift floor price as soon as possible. But there must be a situation to remove the floor price in which investors' capital will not be in danger, he said.

The SEC chief said it at a seminar titled "Challenges and Possibilities of Capital Market in the Economy" organized by Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) at ERF auditorium on Tuesday in the city.

ERF President Refait Ullah Mirdha presided over the event while general secretary Abul Kashem modareted the programme. Chairman of Capital Market Stabilization Fund Md Nojibur Rahman was present as a guest of honour.

DSE Chairman Dr Hafiz Muhammad Hasan Babu, CSE Chairman Asif Ibrahim, NRBC Bank Chairman SM Parvez Tamal, Association of Asset Management Companies and Mutual Funds (AAMCMF) President Hasan Imam PhD and others were present in the event.

He said, "If we become sure that people's capital will not be in danger, we will immediately raise the floor price."

The BSEC chairman said, "If we see a stable position very soon, then if we understand that people's capital will not be in danger, we will immediately remove the floor price. We are trying to remove the floor price as soon as possible."

Highlighting the context of fixing the floor price in the wake of Russia-Ukraine war, Shibli said, "We feared a great disaster to the economy. Then we could see exchange rate volatility along with reserves. Due to this our (stock market) index started to fall. Then we consider safety of investors' capital first," he said.

Pointing out that when capital market fluctuates, investors have more chance for profit. "If the market is always good, then the possibility of profit is less. Many have made good profits even in the current bad market," he said.

He said, "Very few people understand the technical aspects of the capital market. We emphasize on financial literacy. We are also branding our investment abroad."

BSEC chairman said that efforts are on to develop the bond market. Through floating of bonds we have given Tk 60,000 to Tk 70,000 crore to the economy in the last one and or two years.

By way of IPO process it would not have been possible. Secondly, the quality of IPO was not at work. Now the bond market is doing quite well, he pointed out.

NRBC Bank Chairman said according to general rules, banks invest for short term gain but investment in capital market is a long term matter. In Bangladesh there is total mismatch - banks are going for long term investment. I have seen in my long expatriate that people in developed countries invest 10 to 15 percent of their basic income. Banks create a risk free situation for capital investment but no such portfolio can be managed in Bangladesh.

'Blue Chip' is an indicator of the economic condition of any country. But in the last one to two years, the earning rates of almost all of the so-called 'blue chips' in Bangladesh have fallen, which is very disappointing. Therefore, capital market should be made public, especially for expatriates.

