Wednesday, 12 July, 2023, 12:30 PM
Home Business

BD participates in Global Sourcing Expo Sydney 2023

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Correspondent

The three-day Global Sourcing Expo Sydney 2023 opens at the International Convention Centre in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday.
Twenty two companies from Bangladesh in the fields of apparel, textile, jute, home decor, and gift are participating in the event under the initiatives of the Bangladesh High Commission, Canberra.
Amongst them, eight exhibitors are in the field of Readymade garments funded by Export Promotion Bureau of Bangladesh, says a press release.
Bangladesh High Commissioner to Australia M Allama Siddiki and Chief Executive of the organising firm Marie Kinsella inaugurated the exhibition of Bangladeshi products at the Global Sourcing Expo.
Among others Consul General of Bangladesh in Sydney, Commercial Counsellor and other officers of the High Commission were present there.
Australia's dedicated global sourcing trade show is held twice a year with expos   in Sydney and Melbourne. It is a highly recognised event that brings together more than 350 manufacturers and suppliers from around the world.
This international trade show provides a platform for businesses to showcase their products, explore their new markets, and establish valuable connections.
The expo provides enhanced opportunities for global exporters, manufacturers and producers in apparel, textiles, home, and gift to reach their targeted trade-buying audience.
Apparel scores top in Bangladesh-Australia bilateral trade. The Ready-Made Garment (RMG) constitutes about 93pc of our total export to Australia. Bangladesh is the 32nd largest trade partner of Australia, the release said.


