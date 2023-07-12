Renew Black Sea Grain Initiatives for food security: Trade bodies





"The Bangladesh Businesses are concerned about the growing risk that Bangladesh and other countries of the world would face if the Black Sea Grain Initiative ("BSGI") is not renewed beyond 17 July expiry date.

"The Businesses, therefore, urge upon the Government of Bangladesh to strongly pursue the extension of BSGI agreement for further terms as it is vital lifeline for global food security," said the statement.

The BSGI has facilitated, to date, more than 32 million metric tons of foodstuffs to be exported from three Ukrainian ports to 45 countries across three continents - with the proportion of wheat exported through the Black Sea to least developed economies remaining largely unchanged from pre-war levels.

As a direct result of this trade through the Black Sea - as well as exports of food and fertilizers from the Russian Federation - the Food and Agriculture Organization reports that global food prices have dropped by 22% since March 2022.

Continued facilitation of Ukrainian and Russian exports of food and fertilizers thus remains crucial to global food security. By extension, any lapse in the BSGI risks severely jeopardising the availability and affordability of food for millions around the world: a situation that will have truly damaging social, economic and - above all - human consequences.

The signatories in the statement include FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry) President Md Jashim Uddin, ICCB (International Chamber of Commerce, Bangladesh) President Mahbubur Rahman, DCCI (Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry) President Md. Sameer Sattar, MCCI (Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry) President Md. Saiful Islam, CCCI (Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry) President Mahbubul Alam and FCCI (Foreign Chamber of Commerce and Industry) President Naser Ezaz Bijoy.



Crucially, the World Food Programme is once again procuring wheat from Ukraine at the same volumes as in 2021 - purchasing nearly 700,000 tons through the Black Sea Grain Initiative to support humanitarian operations in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.