Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 July, 2023, 12:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Renew Black Sea Grain Initiatives for food security: Trade bodies

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

Leaders of Bangladesh's prominent trade bodies in a joint statement issued on Tuesday demanded that the authorities renew the Black Sea Grain Initiatives (BSGI), before it expires on July 17 next.
"The Bangladesh Businesses are concerned  about the growing risk that  Bangladesh and other countries of the world would face if the Black Sea Grain Initiative ("BSGI") is not renewed beyond 17 July expiry date.
"The Businesses, therefore, urge upon the Government of Bangladesh to strongly pursue the extension of BSGI agreement for further terms as it is vital lifeline for global food security," said the statement.
The BSGI has facilitated, to date, more than 32 million metric tons of foodstuffs to be exported from three Ukrainian ports to 45 countries across three continents - with the proportion of wheat exported through the Black Sea to least developed economies remaining largely unchanged from pre-war levels.
As a direct result of this trade through the Black Sea - as well as exports of food and fertilizers from the Russian Federation - the Food and Agriculture Organization reports that global food prices have dropped by 22% since March 2022.
Crucially, the World Food Programme is once again procuring wheat from Ukraine at the same volumes as in 2021 - purchasing nearly 700,000 tons through the Black Sea Grain Initiative to support humanitarian operations in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.
Continued facilitation of Ukrainian and Russian exports of food and fertilizers thus remains crucial to global food security. By extension, any lapse in the BSGI risks severely jeopardising the availability and affordability of food for millions around the world: a situation that will have truly damaging social, economic and - above all - human consequences.
The signatories in the statement include FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry) President Md Jashim Uddin, ICCB (International Chamber of Commerce, Bangladesh) President Mahbubur Rahman, DCCI (Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry) President Md. Sameer Sattar, MCCI (Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry) President Md. Saiful Islam, CCCI (Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry) President Mahbubul Alam and FCCI (Foreign Chamber of Commerce and Industry) President Naser Ezaz Bijoy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climate budget should be refocused aligning with national goals: CPD
BD-India trade in rupee to boost other currencies
BSEC Chair to lift floor price when floor price turns stable
BD participates in Global Sourcing Expo Sydney 2023
Renew Black Sea Grain Initiatives for food security: Trade bodies
German investor mood sours in July
Soaring vegetable prices may surge inflation in India
FSIBL holds refresher's training course


Latest News
Shahin Malum, a dynamic politician and social worker
BGB man dies while swimming to detain smuggler in Kurigram
Govt issues precautionary measures to combat dengue outbreak
BNP trying to destabilise country with an unconstitutional demand: Shahriar Alam
BNP men start arriving at Nayapaltan
Elderly man killed in clash over mango
Sylhet transport workers withdraw strike 6 hrs of announcement
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine's membership; Zelenskyy calls that ‘absurd’
Zelenskiy to meet NATO leaders after membership timeline rebuff
Traffic police member killed in Ctg bus accident
Most Read News
Rebecca Momin MP passes away
Uzra Zeya reiterates US' hope for peaceful, fair elections process in Bangladesh
Bangladesh, India launch trading in rupees
Youth stabbed to death by muggers in N'ganj
Mymensingh 'war criminal' Abdur Rashid arrested
Three brothers to be hanged for killing father over property in Cumilla
US doesn't consider it interference when other countries discuss their elections
BNP's entire movement set to boil down to one point through huge rally in capital
3 BCL activists vandalised IU’s medical centre
Bangladesh records highest single-day dengue deaths in 2023
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft