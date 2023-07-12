German investor mood sours in July





After a slight rebound in June, the ZEW institute's economic expectations index shed 6.2 points to reach minus 14.7 points.

The reading was worse than analysts had expected, with experts at financial data firm FactSet having pencilled in minus 10 points. A negative reading means most investors are pessimistic.

ZEW president Achim Wambach said in a statement the survey was "shifting even more noticeably into negative territory".

BERLIN, July 11: