

FSIBL holds refresher's training course

Muhammad Mustafa Khair, Additional Managing Director of the Bank inaugurated the training programme, says a press release.

In his inaugural speech, he has laid emphasize on building the bank as a modern islami bank, wished probationers bright career, advised all to be careful, honest and sincere in banking activities.

Among others, Md. Habibur Rahman, Principal along with Faculty Members of Training Institute were present in the programme. There are 30 officers of the bank participating in the course.

First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) inaugurated Refresher's Training Course' recently at FSIBL Training Institute with the participation of its officers with a view to building skilled human resources for providing better banking services.Muhammad Mustafa Khair, Additional Managing Director of the Bank inaugurated the training programme, says a press release.In his inaugural speech, he has laid emphasize on building the bank as a modern islami bank, wished probationers bright career, advised all to be careful, honest and sincere in banking activities.Among others, Md. Habibur Rahman, Principal along with Faculty Members of Training Institute were present in the programme. There are 30 officers of the bank participating in the course.