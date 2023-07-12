Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 July, 2023, 12:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FSIBL holds refresher's training course

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Business Desk

FSIBL holds refresher's training course

FSIBL holds refresher's training course

First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) inaugurated Refresher's Training Course' recently at FSIBL Training Institute with the participation of its officers with a view to building skilled human resources for providing better banking services.
Muhammad Mustafa Khair, Additional Managing Director of the Bank inaugurated the training programme, says a press release.
In his inaugural speech, he has laid emphasize on building the bank as a modern islami bank, wished probationers bright career, advised all to be careful, honest and sincere in banking activities.
Among others, Md. Habibur Rahman, Principal along with Faculty Members of Training Institute were present in the programme. There are 30 officers of the bank participating in the course.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climate budget should be refocused aligning with national goals: CPD
BD-India trade in rupee to boost other currencies
BSEC Chair to lift floor price when floor price turns stable
BD participates in Global Sourcing Expo Sydney 2023
Renew Black Sea Grain Initiatives for food security: Trade bodies
German investor mood sours in July
Soaring vegetable prices may surge inflation in India
FSIBL holds refresher's training course


Latest News
Shahin Malum, a dynamic politician and social worker
BGB man dies while swimming to detain smuggler in Kurigram
Govt issues precautionary measures to combat dengue outbreak
BNP trying to destabilise country with an unconstitutional demand: Shahriar Alam
BNP men start arriving at Nayapaltan
Elderly man killed in clash over mango
Sylhet transport workers withdraw strike 6 hrs of announcement
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine's membership; Zelenskyy calls that ‘absurd’
Zelenskiy to meet NATO leaders after membership timeline rebuff
Traffic police member killed in Ctg bus accident
Most Read News
Rebecca Momin MP passes away
Uzra Zeya reiterates US' hope for peaceful, fair elections process in Bangladesh
Bangladesh, India launch trading in rupees
Youth stabbed to death by muggers in N'ganj
Mymensingh 'war criminal' Abdur Rashid arrested
Three brothers to be hanged for killing father over property in Cumilla
US doesn't consider it interference when other countries discuss their elections
BNP's entire movement set to boil down to one point through huge rally in capital
3 BCL activists vandalised IU’s medical centre
Bangladesh records highest single-day dengue deaths in 2023
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft