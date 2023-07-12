

ICMAB holds professional dev programme

Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh presented the Keynote Paper while Dr. Md. Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan, Chairman, Financial Reporting Council (FRC) and Ms. Suraiya Zannath, Lead Financial Management Specialist, World Bank remained present as Commentators in the Programme.

ICMAB President Md. Abdur Rahman Khan FCMA in his presidential speech opined that it is very crucial for the professional accountants to know all about public financial management reforms otherwise the work that the accountants do cannot be done properly and as a professional Institution it is the responsibility of ICMAB to expedite the reforms as well as help the government as much as possible.

Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh who is the rudimental of a good number of financial and budgetary reforms in the Government in his thoughtfull and long enlighten speech brought up the reforms and the Journey towards Smart Bangladesh. He also briefly described the public financial management, public and public sector.

In his speech he highlighted the three blocks of public sector: the budgetary organizations or budgetary central government, extra budgetary organizations, and state-owned enterprises. The three blocks all together call public sector and he illuminated all from his long diverse experience about the sectors. The members acquired knowledge and learnt a lot from the deliberation.

Ms. Suraiya Zannath FCA, Lead Financial Management Specialist of World Bank highlighted some of the reforms and added that Bangladesh is facing lots of challenges but how a persistent commitment and the leadership helped Bangladesh to overcoming those challenges and also achieve impressive development outcome across various pillars and how efficiently the system is managing the resource management and the impressive success story of treasury modernization that is praiseworthy.

Mohammed Salim FCMA, Past President & Chairman, Seminar and Conference Committee of ICMAB delivered the welcome statement and Md. Akhtaruzzaman FCMA, Treasurer of ICMAB offered vote of thanks.

Arif Khan FCMA past President & present Council Member of ICMAB and Vice Chairman, Shanta Asset Management Limited chaired as Session Chairman in the Program. A good number of ICMA members from home and abroad attended the program in person and through virtual platform.



