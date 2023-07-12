

CSE holds training on OFC reporting Chattogram Stock Exchange PLC (CSE) recently organized a three-day training programme on Other Financial Corporations (OFC) reporting. About 180 officers of CSE track holders actively participated in these trainings held in two sessions daily from July 9, 2023 to July 11, 2023.

Md. Shafiqul Islam, Director of Statistics Department of Bangladesh Bank, and Amin Bin Haseeb, Associate Director, were present as trainers for the training programme held at the Chittagong office of CSE.On behalf of CSE, CSE Managing Director (Acting) Md Ghulam Farooq, Chief Regulatory Officer (CRO) Mohammad Mahadi Hasan, CFA, Head of Listing Department AKM Shahroz Alam, Head of Inspection and Enforcement Department Arif Ahmed, CFD were present on the occasion.Head of the department Mohammad Nazmul Hossain and other officials. The whole program was conducted by Sadek Ahmed, Head of Training and Awareness Department of CSE.