Wednesday, 12 July, 2023, 12:29 PM
Virgin Atlantic ends flight operation in Pakistan

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM

RAWALPINDI, July 11: Virgin Atlantic operated its final flight from Islamabad International Airport on Sunday after announcing earlier in the year that it will suspend operations between London Heathrow, Lahore and Islamabad.
A spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority said in a press release that a Virgin Atlantic flight took off from Islamabad to London's Heathrow Airport at 8am on Sunday.
Virgin Atlantic commenced its operations at Islamabad airport in December 2020 with seven weekly flights. The airline initially operated four flights to Manchester and three to Heathrow Airport.
Later the airline reduced its operations to only three weekly flights to Heathrow Airport, the spokesman said.
Meanwhile, Virgin Atlantic provided the best air travel services to customers between Islamabad and London.
On the occasion, COO/Airport Manager Syed Aftab Gilani thanked the Virgin Atlantic team for providing world-class air travel services.    �Dawn


