

GD Assist opens first signature store of Aster Pharmacy at Banani

Aster Pharmacy is the leading pharmacy chain in the UAE and India, and the first international pharmacy chain in Bangladesh is being operated by GD Assist Limited in Bangladesh.

Concerned high officials from Green Delta and Aster Pharmacy were also present at the formal inaugural ceremony of the flagship store situated at Prasad Trade Centre (6 Kemal Ataturk Avenue) in Banani, Dhaka.

The pharmacy, being the first of its kind in Bangladesh, features a wide range of pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products, specialized medicines, medical devices, sports pharmacy corner, pet corner, baby and skin care products besides a wide range of lifestyle products.

For ensuring the best-in-class customer experience, the pharmacy also employs A-grade registered pharmacists for patient counselling, medical technologist and paramedics for vaccination and immunization.

The press release added that through this signature store of Aster Pharmacy launched at Banani-Dhaka, GD Assist Limited and Aster DM Healthcare aim to provide genuine and reliable pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products as well as apt healthcare services and counselling in Bangladesh.

They also have varied products in the segments of nutrition, baby care, skin care, home healthcare, pet care, sports supplements etc. to serve the healthcare needs of the local population in Bangladesh.

Aster DM Healthcare currently operates 521 pharmacies in India, GCC and Jordan and recorded 9.8 million pharmacy visits in its last financial year. Today, Aster Pharmacy has become a household name and has emerged as the brand of choice amongst pharmacies due to its ease of access and customer-first approach.

GD Assist Limited plans to open and operate a minimum of 25 stores located in high streets, communities and shopping malls of Bangladesh over the period of next three years.

Speaking on the venture, Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, said, "Since its inception over three decades ago, Aster Pharmacy has been a one stop solution for medicines and wellness products. We have invested in our care offering and revamped the infrastructure and talent to ensure the best service experience to our customers and continued this endeavor during the pandemic to ensure patient safety and well-being. And now, we are looking to venture into a new market to serve more people and expand our footprint."

Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, Managing Director of GD Assist, N S Balasubramanian, CEO of Aster Retail, Director of GD Assist, Farzanah Chowdhury also spoke on the occasion.



