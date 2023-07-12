

NBL Securities gets DSE FIX Certification

Before awarding this certification, tests were conducted on June 11 and 14. Successful user acceptance testing and various compatibility tests were conducted before awarding this certification to NBL Securities Limited. Upon successful completion of these tests, DSE FIX certificate was awarded to NBL securities on July last, says a press release.

NBL Securities Limited achieved this certification within the shortest possible time owing to the whole-hearted efforts of different stakeholders specially DSE IT & System Team, SK Advisory LLC and Techetron Ventures Ltd (TVL)'s extended support throughout the process whereas DSE Team has cooperated all through for making this certification process as smooth as possible.

It is mentionable that DSE FIX Certification is a must for the brokerage firms to launch their own OMS, which can communicate with DSE's trading engine directly in real-time while enabling the investors to enjoy easeful and convenient trading from the comfort of their homes. This system is also useful for handling market data broadcast from DSE properly and does not show erratic behavior in any situation. With this certification, clients of NBL Securities Limited can now also trade from anywhere.

Zobayed Al Mamun Hasan, Managing Director (MD) of NBL Securities Limited, said about this certification, "With this certification, NBL Securities is opening up new windows for the investors as they can do trading from any corner of the country."



