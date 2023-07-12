Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 July, 2023, 12:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NBL Securities gets DSE FIX Certification

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Business Desk

NBL Securities gets DSE FIX Certification

NBL Securities gets DSE FIX Certification

NBL Securities Limited has recently received FIX (financial information exchange) certification from Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), which will enable them to install their own order management system (OMS) for the convenience of the investors.
Before awarding this certification, tests were conducted on June 11 and  14. Successful user acceptance testing and various compatibility tests were conducted before awarding this certification to NBL Securities Limited. Upon successful completion of these tests, DSE FIX certificate was awarded to NBL securities on July last, says a press release.
NBL Securities Limited achieved this certification within the shortest possible time owing to the whole-hearted efforts of different stakeholders specially DSE IT & System Team, SK Advisory LLC and Techetron Ventures Ltd (TVL)'s extended support throughout the process whereas DSE Team has cooperated all through for making this certification process as smooth as possible.
It is mentionable that DSE FIX Certification is a must for the brokerage firms to launch their own OMS, which can communicate with DSE's trading engine directly in real-time while enabling the investors to enjoy easeful and convenient trading from the comfort of their homes. This system is also useful for handling market data broadcast from DSE properly and does not show erratic behavior in any situation. With this certification, clients of NBL Securities Limited can now also trade from anywhere.
Zobayed Al Mamun Hasan, Managing Director (MD) of NBL Securities Limited, said about this certification, "With this certification, NBL Securities is opening up new windows for the investors as they can do trading from any corner of the country."
NBL Securities Limited aims to cater the best investment experience for untapped investors hailing from all over the country and is committed to encouraging more people to invest in the capital market.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climate budget should be refocused aligning with national goals: CPD
BD-India trade in rupee to boost other currencies
BSEC Chair to lift floor price when floor price turns stable
BD participates in Global Sourcing Expo Sydney 2023
Renew Black Sea Grain Initiatives for food security: Trade bodies
German investor mood sours in July
Soaring vegetable prices may surge inflation in India
FSIBL holds refresher's training course


Latest News
Shahin Malum, a dynamic politician and social worker
BGB man dies while swimming to detain smuggler in Kurigram
Govt issues precautionary measures to combat dengue outbreak
BNP trying to destabilise country with an unconstitutional demand: Shahriar Alam
BNP men start arriving at Nayapaltan
Elderly man killed in clash over mango
Sylhet transport workers withdraw strike 6 hrs of announcement
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine's membership; Zelenskyy calls that ‘absurd’
Zelenskiy to meet NATO leaders after membership timeline rebuff
Traffic police member killed in Ctg bus accident
Most Read News
Rebecca Momin MP passes away
Uzra Zeya reiterates US' hope for peaceful, fair elections process in Bangladesh
Bangladesh, India launch trading in rupees
Youth stabbed to death by muggers in N'ganj
Mymensingh 'war criminal' Abdur Rashid arrested
Three brothers to be hanged for killing father over property in Cumilla
US doesn't consider it interference when other countries discuss their elections
3 BCL activists vandalised IU’s medical centre
BNP's entire movement set to boil down to one point through huge rally in capital
Bangladesh records highest single-day dengue deaths in 2023
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft