Clean tech minerals market surges to $320b: IEA





The market for minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel and copper doubled between 2017 and 2022, fuelled by the record deployment of clean technologies such as solar panels and electric car batteries, according to the IEA.

"Rapid growth in demand is providing new opportunities for the industry," the Paris-based agency said in its first annual IEA Critical Minerals Market Review.



"But a combination of volatile price movements, supply chain bottlenecks and geopolitical concerns has created a potent mix of risks for secure and rapid energy transitions," it added.

