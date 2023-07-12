Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 July, 2023, 12:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh exports to Russia fall to 5-year low

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Business Correspondent

In Financial year 20202-23, Bangladesh exports to the promising market of Russia experienced a significant decline of 27.87 per cent compared to the previous year, primarily due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
This is as per reports, which added Bangladesh's exports to Russia during this period amounted to US $ 460.39 million, a drastic decrease from US $ 638.31 million recorded in FY '22.
Furthermore, the latest statistics from the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) reveal that Bangladesh's exports to Russia in the just-concluded fiscal year were the lowest in the past five consecutive fiscal years, reports Apparel Resources.
The decline in Bangladesh exports to Russia began in March 2022 when the United States and the European Union imposed multiple sanctions, including a ban on the use of SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication), against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. These sanctions severely limited Russia's access to the global financial network, isolating the nuclear power nation from the rest of the world.
Commenting on the situation, Faruque Hassan, President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), stated that while exports to the Russian market had initially increased, they later declined due to the war. He explained that the US and its allies imposed sanctions on Russia, and the SWIFT ban prevented direct exports.
Additionally, international brands operating in Russia ceased importing from Bangladesh as they had closed down their stores in the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climate budget should be refocused aligning with national goals: CPD
BD-India trade in rupee to boost other currencies
BSEC Chair to lift floor price when floor price turns stable
BD participates in Global Sourcing Expo Sydney 2023
Renew Black Sea Grain Initiatives for food security: Trade bodies
German investor mood sours in July
Soaring vegetable prices may surge inflation in India
FSIBL holds refresher's training course


Latest News
Shahin Malum, a dynamic politician and social worker
BGB man dies while swimming to detain smuggler in Kurigram
Govt issues precautionary measures to combat dengue outbreak
BNP trying to destabilise country with an unconstitutional demand: Shahriar Alam
BNP men start arriving at Nayapaltan
Elderly man killed in clash over mango
Sylhet transport workers withdraw strike 6 hrs of announcement
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine's membership; Zelenskyy calls that ‘absurd’
Zelenskiy to meet NATO leaders after membership timeline rebuff
Traffic police member killed in Ctg bus accident
Most Read News
Rebecca Momin MP passes away
Uzra Zeya reiterates US' hope for peaceful, fair elections process in Bangladesh
Bangladesh, India launch trading in rupees
Youth stabbed to death by muggers in N'ganj
Mymensingh 'war criminal' Abdur Rashid arrested
Three brothers to be hanged for killing father over property in Cumilla
US doesn't consider it interference when other countries discuss their elections
3 BCL activists vandalised IU’s medical centre
BNP's entire movement set to boil down to one point through huge rally in capital
Bangladesh records highest single-day dengue deaths in 2023
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft