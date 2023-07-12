Video
Wednesday, 12 July, 2023
140 tonnes of fish carried daily from Khulna div thru Padma Bridge

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, July 11: The Padma Bridge has enhanced rapid transportation of fish produced in the south-western districts of Khulna Division. It turns loss-making business profitable.  Over 140 metric tonnes of fish reached different districts in short time now every day through Padma Bridge.

In 2022-23 fiscal year, a total of 7.56 lakh metric tonnes of fish have been produced in Khulna division this year whereas 7.31 lakh metric tonnes of fish were produced in the fiscal year 2021-22, said Raj Kumar Biswas, Assistant Director of Khulna Divisional Fisheries to daily Observer on Tuesday.

In 10 districts of Khulna division, white fish are produced 6.20 lakh metric tonnes, shrimp 1.15 lakh metric tons, crab 10 thousand metric tonnes, and other fishes 11 thousand metric tones, he said.

In this region, white fish have been producing in 2.43 lakh ponds, lobster (shrimp) (Galda) are produced in 1.10 lakh enclosures (gher), tiger (Bagda) shrimps are producing in 1.12 lakh enclosures and mixed fishes are produced in 1.2 lakh enclosures, according to divisional fisheries office.

Raj Kumar Biswas said, the government is working to improve the livelihoods of fishermen who are being trained to increase their production rate. 

"Due to benefits of Padma Bridge, young people are inspired to make fish enclosure in the south-western districts of Khulna division. Khulna is now in the top leading position in fish production," he said.

Talking to Observer, Abdul Baki, Vice-President of Frozen Foods Exporters Association, said Padma Bridge opens a new era for fish traders, fish farmers, importers and exporters.

"There is no circumstance for fish to get rotten during transportation after opening  of Padma Bridge," he said. Fish production including shrimp is increasing day by day due to benefit of rapid transportation through the Padma Bridge, he added.

He, however, said, fishermen and fish traders are now interested in farming white leg 'vannamei' shrimp as it grows rapidly and farmers-traders are getting more profit now.

He also urged the government to take proper steps to set up hatchery of 'vannamie' shrimp fry to ensure supply for huge production of the shrimp variety.

Mahtab Uddin, a gher owner of Dumuria upazila in Khulna told OBSERVER media outlet that we could not make marginal profit due to transportation delay earlier in ferry ghat.

A major percentage of white fish and shrimp were rotten on the way, but it does not happen now after opening of the Padma Bridge.


