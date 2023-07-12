Inter-bank call money rates stay high on liquidity crunch





So, the weighted average interest rate on the call money market remained as high as 6.28 per cent on Tuesday, as per Bangladesh Bank data.

The interbank money market has experienced high demand for liquidity in recent days due to liquidity shortage in the overall financial sector. As a result, the call money market has become increasingly competitive, leaving banks with no option but to borrow at higher interest rates.

The interbank call money market is a market where banks borrow money or lend money to each other on very short term basis, usually overnight or for a few days.

On this market, lenders provide short-term funds to borrowers who need immediate cash to meet short-term financial requirements, such as to maintain their reserve requirements or to finance their daily operations.

Even after Eid-ul-Azha, the demand for call money remained high. On Monday, the daily average overnight borrowing from interbank call money market reached Tk 8,207 crore, while it stood at Tk 8,777 crore on July 9, Tk 7,552 crore on July 6 and Tk 8,415 crore on July 5.

A slower growth of deposits in banks along with colossal amount of non-performing loans has contributed to the tightened liquidity situation, BB officials said.

According to the central bank data, the amount of excess liquidity in banks dropped to Tk 1.56 lakh crore at the end of April 2023 from Tk 2.03 lakh crore in June 2022. Of the surplus liquidity in the banking sector, a few banks held the majority of the funds.

Excess liquidity of six Shariah-based banks, including Islami Bank Bangladesh, turned negative of Tk 4,014 crore in March 2023 amid a significant deposit withdrawal.

According to bankers, liquidity of banks continued to decline due to a host of reasons, including high dollar sales by Bangladesh Bank due to dollar crisis in banks, low deposit rates, inflationary pressures and cash withdrawals in response to loan scams.

BB sold about $13.54 billion to banks in the financial year of 2022-23. The circulation of excess liquidity from the money market has fall gradually as the country's inflation increased.



