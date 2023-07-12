Video
Wednesday, 12 July, 2023, 12:28 PM
ADB okays 190m more loan for BD rural connectivity project

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Business Correspondent


The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $190 million additional funding for the ongoing Rural Connectivity Improvement Project upgrading rural roads, making agricultural areas more productive and improving socioeconomic centers in rural Bangladesh.
This is ADB's second additional financing for the project, further expanding improvement of rural road networks and introducing innovative features in climate and disaster resilience and road asset management.  
It will enhance living conditions in rural areas in Bangladesh, said ADB's  Principal Rural Development Specialist Masahiro Nishimura. "This project is helping improve transport efficiency and reliability in rural areas, boost agricultural productivity and generate employment to help the country's sustainable economic growth," he said.
The ongoing project, originally approved in November 2018, aimed at upgrading  about 1,700 kilometers (km) of rural roads, strengthen the capacity of rural infrastructure agencies and road users and improve rural road master planning. More than 900 km of rural roads have been added to the original target since 2020, as per project disclosure.    
This latest loan will further extend improvement of another 1,350 km of rural roads with all-weather standards, climate resilience, and safety features. It will provide equipment and trucks to 180 mobile road maintenance offices at the upazila (subdistrict) level.
It will also strengthen the capability of the Local Government Engineering Department on nature-based bioengineering solutions for climate change adaptation.
The lending agency said ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from Asiatic region.


