IBBL holds half Yearly BDC of 6 Zones, 6 Corporate Branches Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised half-Yearly Business Development Conference (BDC) of four Zones of Dhaka, Rajshahi Zone and Bogura Zone along with 6 corporate branches of Dhaka City at virtual platform recently, says a press release.





Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the conference as chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, J Q M Habibullah, FCS and Md. Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Directors, Md. Nayer Azam, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Engr. A F M Kamaluddin, Mohammed Shabbir, Md. Akiz Uddin, Kazi Md. Rezaul Karim and Miftah Uddin, Deputy Managing Directors, Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Chief Human Resources Officer also attended the conference.







Top executives of head office, Head of Zones, Branch incumbents, Investment in-charge and Foreign Exchange in-charge of the branches under different Zones attended the conference.