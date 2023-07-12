SIBL approves 10pc dividend The 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) was held through virtual platform recently. It approved 10 percent dividend (5pc cash & 5pc stock) for the year 2022. Renaming of bank's as Social Islami Bank PLC instead of Social Islami Bank Ltd also has been approved at the meeting, says a press release.





Md Kamal Uddin, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank, presided over the meeting. Md. Sayedur Rahman, Vice Chairman of the Bank, Directors of the Bank, Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, Chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee, representatives of different regulatory bodies, and shareholders of the Bank were present in the meeting.







Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank along with senior executives were also present in the meeting. The shareholders expressed satisfaction for the performance of the Bank and suggested different guidelines on the virtual meeting. The AGM was conducted by the Company Secretary Md. Nazmul Ahsan, FCS.





Md. Kamal Uddin, Vice Chairman, on this occasion said the Bank has been maintaining a steady growth despite worldwide economic slowdown. The bank is very much aware of its responsibilities towards all stakeholders. He is strongly optimistic about the continuation of the growth of the Bank.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, thanked the Board of Directors, shareholders, stakeholders and employees. He expected that the shareholders and clients would continue to support like previous years for keeping up the trend of growth in the future. He deeply believes that Social Isalmi Bank will achieve its desired goals under the prudent guidance of the Board of Directors.