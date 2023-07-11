Video
Tuesday, 11 July, 2023
2024 SSC exams scheduled for Feb

Published : Tuesday, 11 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The Secondary School Certificate and equivalent exams are set to begin in the first week of February next year, marking a return to the traditional schedule after a four-year disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The exams will include all subjects and be graded on full marks, the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee announced on Monday. Students will also be allocated the customary three hours to complete each exam.

Traditionally, the SSC exams were held in early February, followed by the Higher Secondary Certificate tests in April. However, the pandemic forced education authorities to revise the schedule.

Although the SSC exams proceeded as planned in 2020, the HSC assessments had to be postponed. Over the next three years, the exams were conducted on an abridged syllabus, while the duration and marks were also reduced accordingly.     �UNB


