SC asks HC to dispose of profit sharing petition in two months







Grameen Kalyan is a non-profitable and charitable company established by Nobel Laureate Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus.



A four-judge bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order after hearing a petition filed by the former employees of Grameen Kalyan against the High Court's order.

The apex court, however, upheld its Chamber Judge's order that stayed a part of the HC order issuing status quo on the Tribunal's verdict regarding payment of dividends to the sacked workers.



Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared on behalf of the former Grameen Kalyan employees while Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun represented the Grameen Kalyan.



Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun told reporters that the High Court would now settle after hearing of the rule whether his client will have to give a part of its net profits to its retired workers.



On the other hand, Khurshid Alam Khan said there is no legal bar for Grameen Kalyan to give the part of its profit to his clients following the apex court's order.



According to the Labour Act, 5 per cent of the company's net profit has to be paid to the workers' welfare and participation fund from the day the Labour Act came into force. However, Grameen Kalyan did not give dividends to its employees claiming that it was a non-profit social enterprise.



These 106 former employees who are claiming dividends worked in this organisation in different positions from 2006 to 2013. Some of them retired, and some of them were sacked from the organisation.



They were not paid any percentage of the company's profit since their appointment. However, the organisation has been sharing dividends with its employees since 2021. In the circumstances, these former employees sent a legal notice demanding their due dividend.



They filed a case as their notice went unheeded. On April 3, the Labour Appellate Tribunal gave its decision in favour of the employees. The court asked the Grameen Kalyan authorities to pay the dividends to the employees for 2006 to 2013.



Following a writ petition, a High Court Division' bench of Justice Zafar Ahmed and Justice Md Bashir Ullah issued a status quo on the Tribunal's award. It also issued a rule asking the respondents to explain as to why the Tribunal's award should not be declared as illegal.



The employees on June 21 filed a petition with the Chamber Judge's court against the High Court order. After hearing the petition, the Chamber judge stayed the HC status quo. It also sent the matter to the regular Appellate Division bench for hearing.



