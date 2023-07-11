Video
28 dists get new DCs in a massive administrative reshuffle

Published : Tuesday, 11 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

The government made massive reshuffle in the field administration - in divisional and district levels - in last three working days on Sunday, Monday and July 6. In the three days, offices of four divisional commissioners and 28 deputy commissioners (DCs) have been reshuffled, according to the notification of the Public Administration Ministry issued on the day.

Of those, offices of two divisional commissioners reshuffled on July 6 while two commissioners were transferred on Monday. Meanwhile, offices of 10 DCs reshuffled on July 6, 10.

According to the PA Ministry officials, the reshuffle was made as tenure of some DCs have already completed. They were withdrawn from the assignment as DC and transferred to different offices.

This new divisional commissioners and DCs will act in the field levels during the upcoming national election to be held on January next year, if the Election Commission (EC) doesn't withdraw them.

Among the new divisional commissioners, Agency to Innovate (a2i) Project's Project Director (Additional Secretary) Dr. Dewan Humayun Kabir was assigned in Rajshahi while Central Medicine Storage Depot's (CMSD) Director Tofayel Islam was assigned in Chattogram.

Besides, Additional Director General of Passport and Immigration Department Umme Salma Tanjia has been transferred as commissioner of Mymensignh and Md. Shawkat Ali in Barishal Division.

Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner GSM Zafar Ullah was made new Managing Director of the Bangladesh Hightech Park Authority with the status of a secretary (grade-1) while Chattogram Divisional Commissioner Dr. Aminur Rahman was transferred to Local Government Division (LGD) as its additional secretary.

Among the new DCs assigned on Sunday and Monday, PA Ministry's Deputy Secretary (DS) Moha. Rafiqul Islam assigned in Barguna, Shipping State Minister's Private Secretary (PS) Mohammad Abraul Hasan Majumder in Jashore, Economic Relation Division's DS Debi Chando in Habiganj, Cox's Bazar's Additional Refugee Relief And Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) Khalid Hossain in Bagerhat, Narayan City Corporation's Chief Executive Officer Shahidul Islam in Barishal, Biman Bangladesh Airlines' General Manager Muhammad Nizam Uddin Ahammed in Bhola, LGD's DS Shahed Parvez in Netrokona, Law Minister's PS Nur Kutubul Alam in Patuakhali, Power Division's Sheikh Rasel Hasan in Sylhet and Prime Minister's Office's Director Md. Ehteshan Reza was made DC in Kushtia.

Among others, Public Security Division's DS Shamim Hasan was made DC in Meherpur, PMO Director Abdullah Al Khairum in Sherpur, Statistics and Informatics Division's DS Imran Ahmed in Jamalpur, Cabinet Division's Abu Jafar Ripon in Munsiganj, PA Ministry's DSMohammad Mobashwer Hasan in Rangpur, PA Ministry's DS Rehena Akter in Manikganj, Ashrayan Project's Deputy Project Director Mahmudul Haque in Narayanganj and Disaster Management and Relief Ministry's DS Dr. Kisinzer Chakma was made DC in Chuadanga districts.


