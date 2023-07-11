No obstacle to BNP's participation in polls, AL leaders tell EU team







On Monday afternoon, the EU delegation held a meeting with the four-member delegation of the International Affairs Sub-committee of AL at the residence of the EU Ambassador in Gulshan.



AL International Affairs Sub-committee Chairman Ambassador Muhammad Jamir led the delegation and AL International Affairs Secretary Shammi Ahmed was present there.

According to meeting sources, the EU representatives highlighted the importance of participatory elections in the meeting. At this time, Awami League informed that there is no obstacle to BNP coming to the election. Voters have been able to vote freely in the last five city corporation elections. No question was raised about those elections from any quarter. The next general election will also be held in this way.



At the meeting, a leader of AL said that the caretaker government system was destroyed by the BNP. They also ruined the election system of the country. There was no fair voting anywhere during the tenure of BNP.



Awami League leaders pointed to the Magura by-election where a large number of fake voters were enlisted by the then BNP- led government.



While asked about the meeting with EU representatives, Awami League International Affairs Secretary Shammi Ahmed told the Daily Observer, "We have assured them that a free, fair and impartial vote is possible under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and it was proved in last city polls."



