EU wants credible national polls, queried about threat of violence







Following a meeting with the visiting European Union's six-member Election Exploratory Mission (ExM) at his secretariat office, the AL General Secretary said the visiting pre-election observation team of EU wants peaceful and credible general election in Bangladesh and wanted to know whether there is any threat of violence in the upcoming national polls.



The ExM had a busy schedule of holding separate talks with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs, the National Human Rights Commission and AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader and a delegation of the ruling AL.

"We have discussed what can be done so the democracy of Bangladesh should become stronger. The EU wants a peaceful and credible election in Bangladesh," Obaidul Quader told reporters following his meeting with EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley at the Secretariat.



"They have not expressed any concern, but hope for the best," Quader said.



Responding to a query, Obaidul Quader said, "Caretaker government, dissolution of parliament, and resignation of the prime minister were not discussed with the European representatives. However, the development of the government has been discussed."



"They will also sit with the party on July 15," he added.



Quader apprised the EU Ambassador that the present government will assist the Election Commission as the interim government during the national elections. The minister also told the ambassador that the government will only do routine work at that time.



Answering another question about BNP's movement, Quader said, "We are also on the streets. They are holding protests, we are holding peace rallies."



Regarding an Awami League delegation's visit to India this month, Quader said, "It has nothing to do with the elections. A team led by me went to India four years ago. Later a team came from India led by Ram Madhav. It will be a party discussion."



"Questions are asked when it comes to India. But no questions are raised regarding China. A 15-member delegation has visited China. Five-member delegation will go to India," he further said.



During the meeting with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the visiting European Union (EU) Election Exploratory Mission asked the NHRC officials whether there is any threat of violence in the upcoming parliamentary polls.



Responding the EU team's query, NHRC Chairman Kamal Uddin Ahmed said that the situation is better than before.



The NHRC Chairman briefed journalists after the meeting.



The NHRC is keeping an eye on any incident that violates human rights, he said during the meeting with the EU's Election Exploratory Mission.



When asked what the main topic of discussion was, the NHRC chairman said the EU team enquired about the overall election situation and the human rights condition of Bangladesh.



The EU team was informed the environment during city elections had improved and human rights violations also decreased.



"The EU often sends observer teams during elections, it is their decision," Kamal Uddin Ahmed said.



"The EU team wants to keep Chattogram Hill Tracts under observation for six weeks before the national polls. They will come during election time and the commission informed them that the Election Commission will look into it. We have requested them from our side as there are some security issues in particular three districts though the environment is now much better than before. We briefed them about 26 upazilas, 122 unions and administrative matters regarding the three hill tract districts," Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs Aminul Islam told reporters after a meeting between the ministry officials and the visiting EU team.



The visiting European Union team wants to stay in Chattogram Hill Tracts for six weeks to observe the upcoming 12th national polls in Bangladesh, the Minister informed.



The visiting EU members asked for help from the ministry, he said adding that the ministry will provide all kinds of assistance.



"As they want to visit the three districts of Chattogram Hill Tracts, we said that the Ministry of Home Affairs looks into the security issues. But, we have ensured the EU team to provide all support from our side. Though our ministry has no involvement in elections, but we will provide all kind of assistance during their stay in hill tract districts," he said.



The EU team also wanted to know about talking to different political parties, people of different classes and professions during the period they will stay, Aminul said.



The ministry officials informed the EU team members that they are not affiliated with it.



Earlier on the day, the EU delegation held discussions with senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The meeting, which took place at the Foreign Ministry, involved the Inspector General of Missions, Asad Alam Siam, and ministry's other officials. However, no official statements were made immediately by either side regarding the discussions.



"You know they are here to decide and recommend whether the EU should deploy a full election observation mission. So, it is good opportunity to speak with the Minister about this and the EU's support," European Union (EU) Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley said adding that they had open discussions on relevant issues.



The EU delegation will be in Bangladesh till July 23 to assess the situation.



The main objective of the Election Exploratory Mission is to assess the 'advisability, usefulness and feasibility' of a possible EU Election Observation Mission for the upcoming parliamentary elections, according to the EU Mission in Dhaka.



