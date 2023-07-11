US Under Secy Uzra due today







She will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and other senior officials to discuss shared free and fair elections, humanitarian concerns, including the Rohingya refugee crisis, labour issues, human rights and trafficking in persons issues, said the US state department while announced the visit of Uzra Zeya to Bangladesh last week.



US assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and deputy assistant administrator of the Bureau for Asia, USAID Anjali Kaur will be part of the delegation. However, Uzra Zeya will lead the US delegation during the July 11-14 visit.

"Traveling to India and Bangladesh next week to advance shared solutions to global challenges, contribute to more free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific; and bolster humanitarian support for refugees and host communities throughout the region," tweeted the US undersecretary.



