Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 July, 2023, 2:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Tk 6,701cr of Titas Gas bills unpaid from Oct ’21 to May ’23  

Published : Tuesday, 11 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Special Correspondent

Titas Gas Transmission and distribution Company has remained unpaid bills of total Tk 6,701 crore with public and private entities from October 2021 to May 2023.
 
Of this, Tk 1,657.44 crore (4.88 month equivalent) remains uncollected bills from public entities and Tk 5,044.53 crore (1.97 equivalent months) from private entities, Managing director of Titas Md Haronur Rashid Mullah told in a media briefing on Monday.

"We are facing problem to realize money and snap illegal connections," the MD of Titas alleged the briefing held at its Kawran Bazar. "We will get unpaid bills mainly from power plants in the public and private sector," the Titas Gas chief said.

Replying to question, Mullah informed that Titas has been looking for a financier to implement a Tk 12,000 crore project to replace the existing old pipelines with new ones to stop leakages. Top officials of Titas Gas including general managers Md Emam Uddin Sheikh and Arpana Islam were present on the occasion.  

Md Haronur Rashid Mullah has alleged that sometimes staffs of his organisations have to face assaults from supporters of local lawmakers when they move to take action against illegal gas connections in different areas in Dhaka, Narayanganj and Manikganj.  

"But after an attack when we seek cooperation from local lawmakers to do our job, we get it," he said.
The Titas chief executive said his organisation has been conducting operations on a regular basis in its command areas against the illegal gas connections holders.  

He said the Authority has conducted snapping illegal connection, from October 2021 to June 2023 we have conducted a total of 28,398 operations at a cost of Tk 6.46 crore against illegal connections and bill defaulters...we removed 668.50 km of illegal gas pipeline and 5,20,402 illegal connections.

During this time Titas gas charged Tk 312.81 crore as extra bills and Tk 91.25 crore as fines. Of this, Tk 147.80 crore was realised as extra bills and Tk37.41 crore as fines, he noted.
 
Titas Gas has been responsible to distribute natural gas through pipelines across the capital city Dhaka and adjoining districts including Narayanganj, Mymensingh, Manikganj, Tangail, Cumilla with a huge coverage area having 2.8 million consumers.

"But we cannot go for disconnecting lines considering its sensitivity," he added.
 
Mullah admitted that a good number of Titas employees are involved in giving illegal connections to consumers alongside the contractors and supporters of local lawmakers.  

"We have taken actions against 228 employees for their involvement. Of these, 8 were permanently fired, 16 were suspended," he said licences of 55-60 contractors were cancelled.  

Responding to a question, he said Titas has taken a move to introduce a uniformed meter system so that any customer can install meter buying from the open market. "But the system is pending with Petrobangla for final approval," he added.  

Harunur Rashid Mullah said a comprehensive study was completed to replace the entire gas pipeline with new ones in Dhaka and Narayanganj to remove 60,000 leakages.  

"We will need Tk 12,000 crore to implement the project. We need a financier to implement it," he added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Putin met with Wagner chief in Moscow after failed mutiny: Kremlin
2024 SSC exams scheduled for Feb
At least 29 killed in India monsoon floods: Officials
SC asks HC to dispose of profit sharing petition in two months
EC's powers not reduced, rather increased: CEC
28 dists get new DCs in a massive administrative reshuffle
ICT industry leaders demand amendments, revisions to a2i bill 2023
No obstacle to BNP's participation in polls, AL leaders tell EU team


Latest News
Afghanistan were one step ahead of Bangladesh: Hamid
Probe-body formed to look into citizens' data leak
2 killed, six injured in Mymensingh road accidents
US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya due in Dhaka Tuesday
Two held with drugs in Patuakhali
Farmer died from electrocution in Kushtia
One-point Movement: BNP sits with four allies
Youth hacked dead in Nilphamari
Two killed as bus hits autorickshaw in Feni
Son kills man for taking revenge of mother's humiliation: RAB
Most Read News
JnU student Khadija's bail stayed for 4 months
'ARSA commander' killed in gunfight at Ukhiya camp
BNP leader Khokon's bail upheld
Two siblings among 3 killed in clash over land dispute
Saudi-based ITFC to give $1.4b for BD fuel imports
Two teenagers killed in Panchagarh road crash
Three killed, 30 injured in a clash over jackfruit auction
Criticise for country's welfare, not to damage it
Petrobangla fined Tk 500,000 after Aedes mosquito larvae found
Ethnic students get scholarships in Joypurhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft