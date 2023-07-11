Tk 6,701cr of Titas Gas bills unpaid from Oct ’21 to May ’23  







Of this, Tk 1,657.44 crore (4.88 month equivalent) remains uncollected bills from public entities and Tk 5,044.53 crore (1.97 equivalent months) from private entities, Managing director of Titas Md Haronur Rashid Mullah told in a media briefing on Monday.



"We are facing problem to realize money and snap illegal connections," the MD of Titas alleged the briefing held at its Kawran Bazar. "We will get unpaid bills mainly from power plants in the public and private sector," the Titas Gas chief said.

Replying to question, Mullah informed that Titas has been looking for a financier to implement a Tk 12,000 crore project to replace the existing old pipelines with new ones to stop leakages. Top officials of Titas Gas including general managers Md Emam Uddin Sheikh and Arpana Islam were present on the occasion.



Md Haronur Rashid Mullah has alleged that sometimes staffs of his organisations have to face assaults from supporters of local lawmakers when they move to take action against illegal gas connections in different areas in Dhaka, Narayanganj and Manikganj.



"But after an attack when we seek cooperation from local lawmakers to do our job, we get it," he said.

The Titas chief executive said his organisation has been conducting operations on a regular basis in its command areas against the illegal gas connections holders.



He said the Authority has conducted snapping illegal connection, from October 2021 to June 2023 we have conducted a total of 28,398 operations at a cost of Tk 6.46 crore against illegal connections and bill defaulters...we removed 668.50 km of illegal gas pipeline and 5,20,402 illegal connections.



During this time Titas gas charged Tk 312.81 crore as extra bills and Tk 91.25 crore as fines. Of this, Tk 147.80 crore was realised as extra bills and Tk37.41 crore as fines, he noted.



Titas Gas has been responsible to distribute natural gas through pipelines across the capital city Dhaka and adjoining districts including Narayanganj, Mymensingh, Manikganj, Tangail, Cumilla with a huge coverage area having 2.8 million consumers.



"But we cannot go for disconnecting lines considering its sensitivity," he added.



Mullah admitted that a good number of Titas employees are involved in giving illegal connections to consumers alongside the contractors and supporters of local lawmakers.



"We have taken actions against 228 employees for their involvement. Of these, 8 were permanently fired, 16 were suspended," he said licences of 55-60 contractors were cancelled.



Responding to a question, he said Titas has taken a move to introduce a uniformed meter system so that any customer can install meter buying from the open market. "But the system is pending with Petrobangla for final approval," he added.



Harunur Rashid Mullah said a comprehensive study was completed to replace the entire gas pipeline with new ones in Dhaka and Narayanganj to remove 60,000 leakages.



"We will need Tk 12,000 crore to implement the project. We need a financier to implement it," he added.



