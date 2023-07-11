

Tk 128cr wasted as city corps chose wrong anti-mosquito drive: Experts



Among these, the expenditure of North City Corporation is almost four times higher than that of South City Corporation. But the results are almost zero. Their failure has led to the spread of Aedes mosquito that carries the dengue virus across the country. Dengue has now turned to a terrible shape.



Along with that, the number of dengue cases and deaths is increasing every day.

Experts said that long-term planning needed to tackle dengue besides it has become difficult to get rid of mosquitoes in Dhaka due to climate change. Conducting activities in a scientific manner will bring success in this field. Many countries around the world have developed a scientific infrastructure for mosquito control led by entomologists.



But the two city corporations of Dhaka do not have such system. No entomologist. It is said that many aspects including the habits of mosquitoes have changed due to climate, but there is no research on this.



Earlier, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) is working in 75 wards to control mosquitoes. Where total area of 109.25 square kilometers of Dhaka South City is spent Tk 32.75 crore in 2019-20 year, Tk 20.02 crore in 2020-21 year, Tk 31.02 crore in 2021-22 year and Tk 27 crore in 2022-23 year.



On the other hand, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) is working on mosquito control in 54 wards. In the North City of 196.22 square kilometers spent Tk 70 crore on mosquito control in 2019-20 fiscal, Tk 55.50 crore in 2020-21, Tk 59.85 crore in 2021-22 year and Tk 101 crore in 2022-23 fiscal.



The two city corporations of Dhaka are still using the wrong method of fogging to prevent the spread of mosquitoes. Even Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam went to the city of Miami in the beginning of this year and gained experience of the modern method of killing mosquitoes. That did not make any values regarding the control of mosquitoes, but all that went in vain. Even he said DNCC wants to set up a lab to identify mosquito species at DNCC very soon. But it did not see the light of day for a long time.



Entomologist Dr Kabirul Bashar said, it is necessary to scientifically control Aedes mosquito to prevent dengue infection. In this process, the public should also be directly involved with various institutions of the City Corporation, Municipalities and Local Government Ministries. In the next two months, along with hotspot management, mosquito breeding ground destruction activities will also be carried out.



Earlier, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said, the situation could be dire - there were such warnings before, yet the initiative of the two city corporations to prevent dengue in the capital is disappointing. It goes without saying that the concerned authorities did not have any long-term planning and coordinated efforts to prevent dengue involving experts in the respective sectors. It goes without saying that the initiative that was seen was limited to inadequate or showy campaigns considering the situation. It is questionable how much the authorities actually looked at the possibility of preventing the deterioration of the dengue situation in the capital.



In this situation, former Chief Scientific Officer of the Government's Pathology, Disease Control and Research Institute (IEDCR) Dr Mushtaq Hossain expressed fear that the situation this time will be worse than any other time. He further said why not immediately hospitals, the police stations are not raided yet? A long-term plan is needed to deal with dengue.



He said that the magistrates are working to control the mosquitoes. The penalty system is very bad, very harmful. Resentment is being expressed among the citizens. Citizens are not trained.



Expressing his frustration Dr Mushtaq Hossain questioned why the magistrates did not go to the roof of the hospital and check the larvae? Why does not examine the roof of the office of the DG of Health? The impounded car is lying in the police station premises, there is accumulated water, why is it not checked and fined? Good work should be increased.



A total of three dengue patients died and 889 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the past 24 hours till 8:00 am on Monday.



Outside of capital 9 more dengue patients admitted at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in the last 24 hours.



With this, the total admitted patents rose to 76 in the district. Apart from this, 50 patients were found dengue positive in Patuakhali, 15 in Bhola, 31 in Pirojpur and 15 in Barguna.



A total of 898 patients for the month of June have, so far, been infected with the disease in Barishal Division. Of them, 701 were released while 196 are currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals.



Meanwhile, Rajshahi Medical College Hospital reported the admissions of seven new dengue patients in the last 24 hours. With this, the total patients at Dengue Ward in the hospital rose to 15.



At present, a total of 3,253 people are admitted to various public and private hospitals of the country due to dengue. Among them, 2,080 people are receiving treatment in 53 dengue dedicated hospitals in Dhaka. Besides, 1,173 dengue patients are undergoing treatment outside Dhaka.



According to the information of the Department of Health, from the first day of this year (January 1) to July 10, a total of 13,843 people were admitted to the hospital due to dengue. Among them, 10,514 people have recovered and been discharged from the hospital and 76 people have died due to dengue this year till July 10, 2023.



According to data provided by the Department of Health's National Malaria Eradication and Aedes Mosquito-Borne Disease Control Program, the prevalence of dengue increased significantly in 2000. That year, 5,551 patients were infected with dengue and 93 died in the country. From 2007 to 2010-these four years and 2014, there were no deaths from dengue.



Where 2019 saw the highest number of dengue cases since 2000. That year total of 1, 01,354 people were infected with dengue. Then the highest infection in the country happened last year (2022) and that was 62,382 people were affected where total 281 people died. It was the highest death toll in any year in the country ever.



