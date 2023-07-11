Jackfruit of discord: 4 killed, 30 injured







The incident took place in Hasnabad Village under Joykalash Union of the upazila at around 10:30 am.

The deceased were identified as Babul Mia, 58, son of Sufi Mia, Nurul Islam, 42, Nurul Haque, 32 and Md Shahjahan, 36, son of Abdul Basit of the village.





Later on, the dispute led to a clash in the following morning they attacked each other with locally made sharp weapons, which left two members of Saraimorol group Nurul Haque and Babul Mia dead on the spot, and at least 30 others were injured from both sides.



The injured were taken to several hospitals, where Shahjahan Mia, a member of Maldar group, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shantiganj Police Station Khaled Chowdhury said, on information, police rushed there and brought the situation under control.



Additional police have been deployed as a tense situation is prevailing in the area, the OC added. SUNAMGANJ, July 10: Four people were killed and at least 30 others injured in a clash between two groups of villagers over a jackfruit auction in Shantiganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The incident took place in Hasnabad Village under Joykalash Union of the upazila at around 10:30 am.The deceased were identified as Babul Mia, 58, son of Sufi Mia, Nurul Islam, 42, Nurul Haque, 32 and Md Shahjahan, 36, son of Abdul Basit of the village.According to local sources, there was a previous dispute between two groups of Saraimorol and Maldar families over a land in the village. Subsequently, on Sunday afternoon, an altercation took place between them over an auction of jackfruit in the village mosque.Later on, the dispute led to a clash in the following morning they attacked each other with locally made sharp weapons, which left two members of Saraimorol group Nurul Haque and Babul Mia dead on the spot, and at least 30 others were injured from both sides.The injured were taken to several hospitals, where Shahjahan Mia, a member of Maldar group, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shantiganj Police Station Khaled Chowdhury said, on information, police rushed there and brought the situation under control.Additional police have been deployed as a tense situation is prevailing in the area, the OC added.