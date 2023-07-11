ARSA commander killed in Ukhiya Rohingya camp







UKHIYA (COX'S BAZAR), July 10: An ARSA (Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army) Commander Hosain Ahmed Kaisar, 35, also known as Hossain Majhi, was killed during a gunfight with Armed Police Battalion (APBn) at a Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya upazila on Monday.Hosain Majhi was a fugitive accused wanted in several cases.The incident took place at about 7am on the day at the camp No. 17 in Ukhiya, according to Armed Police Battalion (APBn) officials responsible for the camp.Additional DIG Sayed Harun-or-Rashid, also commander of 14 APBn, said that huge stock of arms, bullets, walkie-talkie, mobile phone sets and SIM cards were recovered during the drive at the camp.Harun-or-Rashid said that a team of APBn conducted a raid at the camp getting secret information that Hosain Majhi was staying there.