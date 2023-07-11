|
BNP gets verbal permission to hold tomorrow’s rally
Published : Tuesday, 11 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 39
BNP has received verbal permission from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to hold rally in front of the party's central office in Naya Paltan on Wednesday.
Speaking with the journalist after the meeting party chairperson's Advisory Council member Abul Khair Bhuiyan said, "We met the police commissioner and informed them in writing about our Wednesday's rally. We've sought the cooperation of the law enforcement agencies in holding the rally."
Anee said their party will arrange the rally in front of the party's central office in Naya Paltan on Wednesday at 3pm where Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will announce the next course of their movement.
Asked whether they got permission from the police, Anee said that we informed them about our programme. He gives us verbal permission to hold the rally.