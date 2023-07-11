Video
BNP gets verbal permission to hold tomorrow’s rally

Published : Tuesday, 11 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

 
BNP has received verbal permission from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to hold rally in front of the party's central office in Naya Paltan on Wednesday.

Speaking with the journalist after the meeting party chairperson's Advisory Council member Abul Khair Bhuiyan said, "We met the police commissioner and informed them in writing about our Wednesday's rally. We've sought the cooperation of the law enforcement agencies in holding the rally."
Abul Khair and BNP Publicity Secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee met DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq at his Bailey Road office on Monday and submitted an application to peacefully organise the rally.

Anee said their party will arrange the rally in front of the party's central office in Naya Paltan on Wednesday at 3pm where Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will announce the next course of their movement.

Asked whether they got permission from the police, Anee said that we informed them about our programme. He gives us verbal permission to hold the rally.


