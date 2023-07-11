Video
Govt uses election to establish fascism: Fakhrul

Published : Tuesday, 11 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent


BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Monday that BNP and its likely minded political parties will begin simultaneous movement for restoration of democracy from Wednesday.

He said it while speaking at a milad mahfil at the party's Naya Paltan central office organised for speedy recovery of its ailing Chairperson Khaleda Zia as well as Standing Committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and Rafiqul Islam Miah.    
 
He said, "We still want a peaceful solution to the current political crisis and hope that Awami League government will take a good decision to save the country by meeting the people's demand of neutral government."

"The government uses election to establish fascism. We think and the country's people believe that the crisis can be resolved by holding free and fair election," he added.

 "BNP and our alliance partners will announce the  action programme," Fakhrul said.

He said that BNP and its like minded political parties would launch the simultaneous movement on Wednesday for free and fair election under a neutral government for restoration of democracy.

Fakhrul said, "Awami League is trying to establish one-party fascism by destroying democracy. They tried to do this in the past, but did not succeed."   

Fakhrul said that the unelected incumbent regime  deliberately destroyed democracy using repressive laws. The government forced us to begin the movement as they do not want to hold free and fair election.

Fakhrul said, "The biggest damage Awami League has done by turning Bangladesh into a sick sate."

He said that by subjecting many senior BNP leaders including Mosharrf, Rafiqul Islam Miah, Barrister Jamiruddin Sircar, Nazrul Islam Khan and Ruhul Kabir Rizvi to repression made them sick.

"Madam (BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia) herself told me how she was treated in the old Central Jail. The great leader was housed in a shabby old building with water leaking through its walls and rats running around," he said.

He also said when Begum Khaleda Zia fell ill in the jail the government did not provid her the medical  treatment she needed.

During coronavirus, she was sent home. But, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ssays that she had shown mercy to Begum Zia.

"We didn't ask for mercy.  We wanted justice," he added.

We fought in 1971 for an independent democratic state and for the establishment of the rights of people, not to live in a kingdom ruled by a queen or king.



