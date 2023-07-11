SC stays bail order of Sohel Rana for 6 months







The three-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique kept stand over (waiting for hearing) a petition filed by the state challenging the HC verdict.



On April 9, the Chamber Judge stayed the High Court order and sent it to the regular bench of the Appellate Division for hearing. Later, the regular bench of the Appellate Division stayed the bail order of Sohel Rana until July 10.

The HC judgement that granted bail to Sohel Rana will remain halted following the apex court order, his lawyer Md Quamrul Islam said.



Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappy represented the state.



On April 6, the HC granted bail to Sohel Rana in the case.



At least 1,135 people, mostly garment workers, were killed and over 2,500 others injured as the nine-storey building came crashing down in Savar on April 24, 2013, raising questions about labour and human rights standards in Bangladesh.

