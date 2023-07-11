Video
Home Back Page

Rana Plaza Tragedy

SC stays bail order of Sohel Rana for 6 months

Published : Tuesday, 11 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday stayed for six months a High Court verdict that granted bail to Sohel Rana, owner of the ill-fated Rana Plaza that collapsed in 2013 leaving 1,135 RMG workers dead, in a murder case over the deadly incident.

The three-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique kept stand over (waiting for hearing) a petition filed by the state challenging the HC verdict.

On April 9, the Chamber Judge stayed the High Court order and sent it to the regular bench of the Appellate Division for hearing. Later, the regular bench of the Appellate Division stayed the bail order of Sohel Rana until July 10.

The HC judgement that granted bail to Sohel Rana will remain halted following the apex court order, his lawyer Md Quamrul Islam said.

Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappy represented the state.

On April 6, the HC granted bail to Sohel Rana in the case.

At least 1,135 people, mostly garment workers, were killed and over 2,500 others injured as the nine-storey building came crashing down in Savar on April 24, 2013, raising questions about labour and human rights standards in Bangladesh.


