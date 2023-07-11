Water level of N, NE rivers keep on rising







The river waters of Brahmaputra and Jamuna are in rising trend, which may continue in next 72 hours.



Water of the Teesta, Dharala and Dudhkumar rivers may rise rapidly in the next 72 hours as there are chances of heavy rain falls in the upstream of Indian border.

Mehadi Hasan, Assistant Engineer of Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (WDB), said, "The Ganges river is in rising trend while the Padma river is in steady state. Both the rivers may remain steady in next 24 hours."



Except the Kushiyara, all the major rivers in the North-Eastern region like Surma may rise in the next 24 hours, Mehadi Hasan said.



According to meteorological agencies, there is a chance of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the country's northern part and adjoining upstream regions of India in next 72 hours. For this reason, water levels of the Teesta, Dharala and Dudhkumar rivers in these regions may rise rapidly in the next 72 hours.



As per FFWC bulletin, in next 48 hours, the Teesta River at Dalia point may cross its danger level.



Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said in its bulletin that extremely heavy rainfall also very likely over Meghalaya on July 10 to 12, while over Arunachal Pradeshand Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 11 to 12.

