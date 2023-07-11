SC stays JnU student Khadija's bail for 4 months







Full bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique kept stand over (waiting for hearing) four petitions involving her bail for four months.



The government filed two petitions challenging the HC order while Khadijatul submitted two petitions for vacating the chamber judge order that stayed her bail in the cases.

Khadijatul's lawyer BM Elias Kachi said that his client, who is from a poor family and a kidney patient, has been suffering in jail for the last 11 months in the cases.



She has already missed two semester exams and cannot get released from jail following the apex court order, he said.



The lawyer said the HC on February 16 granted permanent bail to his client in the cases following her two appeals.



The state then filed two petitions with the Appellate Division challenging the HC's bail order.



Following the state's petitions, the SC chamber judge stayed the HC order of bail.



Khadijatul submitted two petitions to the Appellate Division praying to this court to vacate the chamber judge's stay order, he said.



