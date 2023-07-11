Plan taken to modernize DMCH to treat 4,000 patients at a time: PM







"We have already prepared a new plan to develop the hospital into a larger, more beautiful, and more modern establishment. We have prepared the plan so that 4,000 patients can receive treatment there at a time," she said.



The PM said this while addressing the celebration ceremony of the 78th Dhaka Medical College Day through a virtual platform from her office in Dhaka.

The Dhaka Medical College Alumni Trust arranged the function at the Shaheed Dr Shamsul Alam Khan Auditorium of the college.



Sheikh Hasina put emphasis on the immediate implementation of the new plan. "If this plan for the hospital can be started soon, it will set an example in healthcare services," she said.



The PM asked the physicians and medical experts to pay extensive attention to medical science research, as the number of such studies is still low in Bangladesh.



"Only a handful of people conduct research here. But research is indispensable in this age. You should pay more attention to research," she said.



The Prime Minister said her government will create all sorts of opportunities for medical research. "We'll provide funds as required," she added.



She lauded the doctors of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital for putting the highest effort into providing treatment.



"Patients are getting the best treatment at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital," she said.



She added that her government has been working to provide healthcare services to every person across the country.



The PM, however, expressed her dismay as no surgery is conducted in several district hospitals due to a lack of anesthesiologists, and many modern medical equipments remain unused there.



She asked the physicians to perform their duties properly at the hospitals, particularly in rural areas, by remaining at their workstations.



"Everyone (physician) wants to stay in Dhaka, and no one wants to go out of the city. Discharge your duties properly," she said.



Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, and President of Bangladesh Medical Association Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, among others, were present at the function presided over by DMC Alumni Trust Chairman Dr Julfiker Rahman Khan. �UNB

