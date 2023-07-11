Video
ERL Unit-2 gets liquidity certificate for addl cost

Published : Tuesday, 11 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, July 10: The Finance Ministry approved the liquidity certificate to Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) for making payment of additional cost for implementation of the second unit of Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL).

BPC received the liquidity certificate this week, said Muhammad Lukman, Managing Director of Eastern Refinery Limited.

"We shall submit it to the Planning Commission next week," Lukman said.

Then the project will be submitted to the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval.

The total cost of the second unit of ERL has been enhanced to Tk 23,736 crore from earlier at around Tk 23,059 crore. As a result, the cost of the project has increased around Tk 677 crore.

The Planning Commission in a meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) held in April last took the decision following the enhancement of value of dollar.

Earlier, the Planning Commission had fixed the costing of Tk 23,059 crore for implementation of the project. Of the total cost, the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) will provide 30 per cent while the rest 70 per cent will be provided by the Government of Bangladesh.

As 70 per cent of the total cost, the government has approved Tk 16,142 crore for "installation of ERL Unit-2" as the part of Government of Bangladesh (GOB) as 100 per cent development credit. As per conditions, the rate of Interest will be at 5 per cent and should be paid in 20 years.

Meanwhile for hiking the present total cost the government shall have to pay 16,635 crore.

As a result, the implementing organisation, BPC shall have to procure a liquidity certificate from the Finance Ministry for payment of the said amount which was procured this week.

With the submission of the liquidity certificate to the Planning Commission, the project will be sent to the ECNEC for final approval.

The project will be implemented in five years time from July 2022 to June 2027.
The second unit of ERL with the production capacity of three million tonnes of petroleum products will be implemented by the BPC.

The government in 2010 had decided to set up a new plant named Installation of ERL unit-2 with an annual refining capacity of three million tonnes. At that time, the project's estimated cost was Tk 13,000 crore. The project cost has gone up at least 10 times since 2010. Now the estimated cost is around Taka 23,736 crore.

Meanwhile, the country has been losing a huge amount of taka for delay in the implementation of the second unit. Only the state owned BPC is presently importing both crude and refined petroleum from foreign countries.

Crude petroleum is supplied to ERL for refining while the refined petroleum products are directly supplied to three marketing companies of the country, Padma, Meghna and Jamuna oil Companies.

Established in 1968, the ERL at Patenga in Chattogram can currently refine 1.5 million tonnes of crude oil per annum. At present, ERL is meeting only 20% of the country's demand for petroleum products. The rest of the demand has to be met by importing refined oil at a higher price. To meet the increasing demand for fuel oil in the domestic market, the government took up the "Installation of ERL Unit 2" project a decade ago.

According to BPC projections, the country's demand for petroleum products will stand at 8.03 million tonnes in the fiscal year 2026-27.  In contrast, the total production of ERL and ERL-2 will be 4.5 million metric tonnes. As a result, there will be a shortfall of around 3.53 million tonnes with the demand for petroleum products.


