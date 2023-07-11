C-19 vaccination campaign begins in Khulna







Under the campaign, KCC is giving third and fourth doses of Pfizer Variant Containing (VCV) vaccine.



Besides, city dwellers above 18 years of age are taking first and second dose of Sinopharm vaccine. Children aged between 5 to 11 years are given pediatric formulation Pfizer BioEntech vaccine.

Those who took second dose of Pfizer VCV before four months can take third dose (booster) vaccine.



Children aged 5-11 years who have not received second dose of Pfizer BioEntech will be given the dose (2nd) in the campaign. �BSS KHULNA, July 10: A two-day campaign for vaccination against coronavirus (Covid-19) began from 9:00am on Monday in 62 centers of 31 wards under the supervision of Khulna City Corporation (KCC).Under the campaign, KCC is giving third and fourth doses of Pfizer Variant Containing (VCV) vaccine.Besides, city dwellers above 18 years of age are taking first and second dose of Sinopharm vaccine. Children aged between 5 to 11 years are given pediatric formulation Pfizer BioEntech vaccine.Those who took second dose of Pfizer VCV before four months can take third dose (booster) vaccine.Children aged 5-11 years who have not received second dose of Pfizer BioEntech will be given the dose (2nd) in the campaign. �BSS