Woman’s throat-slit body recovered in Chattogram







The deceased was identified as Asha Khatun, 50, wife of Nurul Islam Prakash Tota Mia of West Chechuria Ghonapara village of War- 9 of Bailchari union of the upazila.



Asha was murdered by miscreants in her house around 2 am on Monday, said police.

However, locals said Asha used to make cash transactions with different people of the area in exchange for interest. They suspect that the murder may have been caused because of this. �UNB



CHATTOGRAM, July 10: Police on Monday recovered the throat-slit body of a woman at Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram.The deceased was identified as Asha Khatun, 50, wife of Nurul Islam Prakash Tota Mia of West Chechuria Ghonapara village of War- 9 of Bailchari union of the upazila.Asha was murdered by miscreants in her house around 2 am on Monday, said police.However, locals said Asha used to make cash transactions with different people of the area in exchange for interest. They suspect that the murder may have been caused because of this. �UNB