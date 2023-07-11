61 more C-19 cases reported







With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,043,222, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,462 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity dropped to 3.88 per cent from Sunday's 4.42 per cent as 1,571 samples were tested.



The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.38 percent and 1.44 percent, respectively.



Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year. �UNB

