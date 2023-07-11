Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 July, 2023, 2:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

61 more C-19 cases reported

Published : Tuesday, 11 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Bangladesh reported 61 more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Monday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,043,222, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,462 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity dropped to 3.88 per cent from Sunday's 4.42 per cent as 1,571 samples were tested.

The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.38 percent and 1.44 percent, respectively.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.      �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
C-19 vaccination campaign begins in Khulna
Woman’s throat-slit body recovered in Chattogram
Progress in democracy, happiness index proof good governance: Hasan
61 more C-19 cases reported
Three killed, 7 injured in clash over land dispute in Rajshahi
Free dengue test inaugurated in Ctg
Woman, granddaughter drown in pond in Mymensingh
4.229kg crystal meth recovered in Cox's Bazar: BGB


Latest News
Afghanistan were one step ahead of Bangladesh: Hamid
Probe-body formed to look into citizens' data leak
2 killed, six injured in Mymensingh road accidents
US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya due in Dhaka Tuesday
Two held with drugs in Patuakhali
Farmer died from electrocution in Kushtia
One-point Movement: BNP sits with four allies
Youth hacked dead in Nilphamari
Two killed as bus hits autorickshaw in Feni
Son kills man for taking revenge of mother's humiliation: RAB
Most Read News
JnU student Khadija's bail stayed for 4 months
'ARSA commander' killed in gunfight at Ukhiya camp
BNP leader Khokon's bail upheld
Two siblings among 3 killed in clash over land dispute
Saudi-based ITFC to give $1.4b for BD fuel imports
Two teenagers killed in Panchagarh road crash
Three killed, 30 injured in a clash over jackfruit auction
Criticise for country's welfare, not to damage it
Petrobangla fined Tk 500,000 after Aedes mosquito larvae found
Ethnic students get scholarships in Joypurhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft