Tuesday, 11 July, 2023, 2:36 AM
Home City News

Free dengue test inaugurated in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 11 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

CHATTOGRAM, July 10: Free dengue test program has been launched under Chattogram City Corporation (CCC)'s Health Department on Monday.

CCC Mayor Reazaul Karim Chowdhury inaugurated the program on Monday morning at CCC General Hospital.

Under this program dengue identifying test NS1, CBC and Platelet will be conducted from 9:00am to 8:00pm every day. The CCC Mayor said that the corporation has launched 100-day crash program against dengue.

In order to protect and make aware the city dwellers from the outbreak and transmission of dengue diseases, CCC has already distributed leaflets, mass announcement and media advertisement and spray of medicines has been provided to all 41 wards.

The Mayor also urged the citizens of the metropolis to keep clean everyone's houses, schools and colleges.

CCC Education, Health Standing Committee Chairman Councilor Abdus Salam Masum, Zahar Lal Hazari, Health Officer of CCC Dr Md Imam Hossain Rana, among others, were present at the program.    �BSS


