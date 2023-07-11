Woman, granddaughter drown in pond in Mymensingh







MYMENSINGH, July 10: A woman and her granddaughter drowned in a pond while taking a bath in Ishwarganj upazila of Mymensingh on Monday.The incident happened at Buniadpur village of Barahit union of the upazila on Monday afternoon. The deceased were identified as Sahera Khatun, 65, and Jannat, 4.Sahera developed high blood pressure while bathing Jannat in her arms and drowned in the pond, said her family and police.When they did not return, the family members went to the bank of the pond and found both of them floating. Later, their relatives recovered their bodies from the pond. �UNB