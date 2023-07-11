4.229kg crystal meth recovered in Cox's Bazar: BGB







A team of the BGB-2 conducted a drive in Naitongpara Borofkol area after being informed that a consignment of drugs will be smuggled Bangladesh from Myanmar through the border, said a media release signed by Lt. Colonel Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, commander of the unit force.



Around 12:30am, they spotted two people intruding into Bangladesh territory from Myanmar with a bag. However, sensing the presence of the law enforcers, they left the bag abandoned and fled, it said.

Later, the crystal meth was found inside the bag. �UNB



