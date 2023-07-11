DMP arrests 65 for consuming, selling drugs in city







According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted these operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis.



They also detained a total of 65 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possession from 6:00am of July 9 to 6:00am on Monday. �BSS

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 4,369 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 93 grams and 259 purias (small packets) of heroin, 57.540 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) and 10 drug injections from their possession, the release added. �BSS



As part of the anti-drug drives in the capital, the members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested 65 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Monday.According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted these operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis.They also detained a total of 65 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possession from 6:00am of July 9 to 6:00am on Monday. �BSSDuring the anti-drug raids, police seized 4,369 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 93 grams and 259 purias (small packets) of heroin, 57.540 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) and 10 drug injections from their possession, the release added. �BSS