Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 July, 2023, 2:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

DMP arrests 65 for consuming, selling drugs in city

Published : Tuesday, 11 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

As part of the anti-drug drives in the capital, the members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested 65 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Monday.

According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted these operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis.

They also detained a total of 65 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possession from 6:00am of July 9 to 6:00am on Monday.    �BSS

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 4,369 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 93 grams and 259 purias (small packets) of heroin, 57.540 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) and 10 drug injections from their possession, the release added.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
C-19 vaccination campaign begins in Khulna
Woman’s throat-slit body recovered in Chattogram
Progress in democracy, happiness index proof good governance: Hasan
61 more C-19 cases reported
Three killed, 7 injured in clash over land dispute in Rajshahi
Free dengue test inaugurated in Ctg
Woman, granddaughter drown in pond in Mymensingh
4.229kg crystal meth recovered in Cox's Bazar: BGB


Latest News
Afghanistan were one step ahead of Bangladesh: Hamid
Probe-body formed to look into citizens' data leak
2 killed, six injured in Mymensingh road accidents
US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya due in Dhaka Tuesday
Two held with drugs in Patuakhali
Farmer died from electrocution in Kushtia
One-point Movement: BNP sits with four allies
Youth hacked dead in Nilphamari
Two killed as bus hits autorickshaw in Feni
Son kills man for taking revenge of mother's humiliation: RAB
Most Read News
JnU student Khadija's bail stayed for 4 months
'ARSA commander' killed in gunfight at Ukhiya camp
BNP leader Khokon's bail upheld
Two siblings among 3 killed in clash over land dispute
Saudi-based ITFC to give $1.4b for BD fuel imports
Two teenagers killed in Panchagarh road crash
Three killed, 30 injured in a clash over jackfruit auction
Criticise for country's welfare, not to damage it
Petrobangla fined Tk 500,000 after Aedes mosquito larvae found
Ethnic students get scholarships in Joypurhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft