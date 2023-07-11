DB arrests 5 with heroin in Manikganj







MANIKGANJ, July 10: The detective branch (DB) of Maniganj Police has arrested five drug peddlers from Poshchim Dashora area and recovered heroin worth Tk. 26 lacs in two separate drives on Sunday midnight.DB Inspector Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain said they conducted two separate drives at village Pashchim Dashora, Boro Sorondi and Matto of Manikganj Sadar Upazila and arrested the drug peddlers.The arrested persons were identified as Abul Hossain, 33 son of Babul Hossain of village Boro Sorondi, Ridul Hasan, 25 son of Selim Mia of village Pashchim Dashora, Bipul Mia, 33 son of Selim Mia of the same village, Md. Wasim, 34 son of late Lutfar Rahman of village Matto and Munnaf Bepari, 44 son of late Basir uddin of the same area. �BSSDuring the drive, the DB Police recovered 261 grams of heroin from their positions, the DB Inspector said adding that two cases were filed against the arrested people in this connection.A total of 21 drug cases were also pending against the arrested people, the Inspector added. BSS