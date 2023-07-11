

Science Bee founder Mobin gets Diana Award

He got the award in the age group 9-25.



Science Bee is a scientific platform with a large online presence and on the Facebook it has over six lakh members.

The platform also uses YouTube.

Mobin's passion for science began in his childhood when he lived in a village.



He moved to Savar in the outskirts of the capital when he was an eighth grade student in Assistant for Career and Education Development School (ASHED).



His inquisitive nature led him to ask questions in the classroom.



After completing his SSC at Dhaka Residential Model College in 2014, he pursued his studies in the Chemistry Department at Jahangirnagar University.



He founded 'Orbital' a science magazine, but it had to be discontinued due to financial constraints.



He created a Facebook page with science contents to reach out to students.



Mobin founded Science Bee to provide opportunities to learn science, especially to students in the rural areas.



He opened Science Bee's website in 2019, sciencebee.com.bd, to further expand its outreach.



Science Bee has now a large following on the Facebook and a successful YouTube channel.



By making science more accessible to students, Science Bee enriched them.



Science Bee simplifies complex scientific subjects to make them more easily understandable.



Mobin studied chemistry at university but was disheartened by emphasis given to memorise.



Determined to change this approach he began posting simplified explanations of scientific topics on Facebook, which generated students' interest, who began asking questions and finding answers themselves on the website.



Science Bee is a free platform of a Facebook group with a website that serves around 40,000 people daily.



It employs 40 individuals split in four teams and has over 170,000 registered members.



The website provides science based news, blogs, a Question and Answer section, providing opportunities to students to exchange their write ups, and offers academic guidance.



Science Bee hosts contests and workshops in schools to engage students and promote their interest in science.



Mobin was nominated for the Diana Award in 2022 by Professor Tariqul Islam of Jahangirnagar University.



On June 30, his name appeared in the list of recipients of the Diana Award.



The Diana Award honours young people who work to improve the lives of others.



Named after Diana, Princess of Wales, the award was established in 1999 by a board chaired by former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown in honour of the late Diana.



