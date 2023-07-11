NBR’s 11th year of missing tax target







According to NBR's provisional data, the central authority for tax administration recorded Tk 3 ,25,272 crore in overall receipts in fiscal year 2022-23 - falling short of Tk 44,728 crore from its target for the fiscal year. In addition, overall tax collection grew only by 8 percent last fiscal year, being almost half of the 14 percent growth the NBR achieved the previous year. No matter how high the target is, tax collection usually grows by 15%-16% every year. It will not be possible to increase it further unless realistic reforms are not prioritised.



However, we have often penned on the key dilemmas the NBR has been struggling with for over decades, and these are none other than its limited administrative capacity and repeated failures in expanding the tax payers net. There are also a set of unavoidable circumstances such are - declining corporate income, fall in import and commodity prices and external factors stemming out of global conflicts like Russia-Ukraine war.

We are particularly concerned over NBR's repeated failures in meeting its tax target because of falling considerably short of Tk 345,630 crore target set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Bangladesh as a condition of its $4.7 billion loan approved in January of this year.



As per the IMF's task list, the government was supposed to ensure a higher revenue collection and prevent the For-ex reserve from falling. These two important conditions could not be achieved. And lest we forget, the economic reality is likely to get more depressed this fiscal year as Bangladesh Bank has adopted a contractionary monetary policy.



Though the size of our gross domestic production is rising steadily, the tax-to-GDP ratio is yet failing to maintain growth since the size of the informal economy and non-performing loans still remains big headaches for our economy.



Nevertheless, local tax experts, bankers, economists and policy makers all have explained and analysed more than enough on the reasons behind the failure to meet NBR's fixed tax targets. Therefore, it is imperative for the NBR to fix a pragmatic tax target instead of overtly ambitious ones.



