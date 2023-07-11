Focus on permanent solutions to curb dengue







We often say that prevention is better than cure. But no matter how much we say in our mouth, we don't apply it in practice. When some diseases or disasters shake our conscience then we become somewhat aware, albeit in a unique way. Let's take dengue. Recently, we all are panicked when we read about the terrible outbreak of dengue fever in the newspapers, hearing the news of death.



We talk about spraying medicine to kill mosquitoes, but how many people do talk about protecting our environment to prevent mosquitoes? What are the authorities doing? All of us have responsibility in making the entire country, including this city of Dhaka, dirty-garbage and unhealthy.

I do not say, even with a thousand efforts, a mosquito-free environment can be created. I think if we try hard, if we behave rationally, if we are conscientious, if we are not too selfish, if we have compassion for the advantages and disadvantages of others, if we are health conscious by preserving the environment, the situation would be much under control.



Ashikujaman Syed,

Research Assistant,

Bioinformatics Research Lab, Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)



