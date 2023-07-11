Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 July, 2023, 2:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Focus on permanent solutions to curb dengue

Published : Tuesday, 11 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

We often say that prevention is better than cure. But no matter how much we say in our mouth, we don't apply it in practice. When some diseases or disasters shake our conscience then we become somewhat aware, albeit in a unique way. Let's take dengue. Recently, we all are panicked when we read about the terrible outbreak of dengue fever in the newspapers, hearing the news of death.

We talk about spraying medicine to kill mosquitoes, but how many people do talk about protecting our environment to prevent mosquitoes? What are the authorities doing? All of us have responsibility in making the entire country, including this city of Dhaka, dirty-garbage and unhealthy.

I do not say, even with a thousand efforts, a mosquito-free environment can be created. I think if we try hard, if we behave rationally, if we are conscientious, if we are not too selfish, if we have compassion for the advantages and disadvantages of others, if we are health conscious by preserving the environment, the situation would be much under control.

Ashikujaman Syed,
Research Assistant,
Bioinformatics Research Lab, Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NBR’s 11th year of missing tax target
Focus on permanent solutions to curb dengue
Act quickly to shut coaching centres
Citizens’ data leak upsetting
Benefits of physical exercise
US tries to deepen ties
Bangladesh to take chair of BIMSTEC
Don’t use mosquito nets for dengue patients


Latest News
Afghanistan were one step ahead of Bangladesh: Hamid
Probe-body formed to look into citizens' data leak
2 killed, six injured in Mymensingh road accidents
US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya due in Dhaka Tuesday
Two held with drugs in Patuakhali
Farmer died from electrocution in Kushtia
One-point Movement: BNP sits with four allies
Youth hacked dead in Nilphamari
Two killed as bus hits autorickshaw in Feni
Son kills man for taking revenge of mother's humiliation: RAB
Most Read News
JnU student Khadija's bail stayed for 4 months
'ARSA commander' killed in gunfight at Ukhiya camp
BNP leader Khokon's bail upheld
Two siblings among 3 killed in clash over land dispute
Saudi-based ITFC to give $1.4b for BD fuel imports
Two teenagers killed in Panchagarh road crash
Three killed, 30 injured in a clash over jackfruit auction
Criticise for country's welfare, not to damage it
Petrobangla fined Tk 500,000 after Aedes mosquito larvae found
Ethnic students get scholarships in Joypurhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft