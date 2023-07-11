

Turn population into human resources



When the world's population reached 5 billion, the United Nations realized the need to control overpopulation. And for this UN has to create awareness among the people. And in an effort to create public awareness, the United Nations decided to observe a day as 'World Population Day'. And that day is July 11.



Today, July 11, is the World Population Day. Every year, the United Nations and the world celebrate this day through various events to create awareness among the people about the population.

This day was first observed on July 11, 1987, under the auspices of the United Nations Development Program. In this context, the UN General Assembly has been observing World Population Day since 1989 with the theme of creating awareness among the people around the world.



The primary goal of the day was to raise awareness among the people about family planning methods. Many women and their families cannot pay attention to health due to illiteracy and poverty. In that case, they die during or after childbirth. Studies have shown that everyday around 800 women in the world die in childbirth due to lack of knowledge about pregnancy or childbirth. Therefore, the main goal of this day is to educate people about the importance of family planning and to raise more awareness.



Although population is described as a 'resource', overpopulation in the 21st century is a burden to the world. And this overpopulation is one of the challenges of today's world. According to experts, malnutrition, lack of adequate education, unemployment, lack of medical treatment, etc.--are at the root of the basic human problems such as overpopulation.



The world's population is growing day by day. According to the World Health Organization, 250 babies are born every minute in the world. According to researchers, it is possible to accommodate a maximum of 200-300 crore people in the amount of resources in the world.



And with the increase in this population, innumerable new problems are being added to the nature and environment. There is no food supply at the rate at which the world's population is growing. That is, the population is growing at a geometric rate, and food production is growing at a mathematical rate. According to a study, about 25,000 people die every day in the world due to malnutrition and malnutrition.



The current world population is over 8 billion. And the current population of Bangladesh is about 169.8 million. According to the latest report (2023) of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the country's current population stands at 16,98,28,911. At the current rate of population growth, the country's population will reach 22 crore by 2050.



Family planning programs have played a major role in reducing population growth in Bangladesh. In 1975, 6 percent of married women used birth control pills. Now 66 percent of women use it. In the same time, the rate of birth control pills in India was around 10 percent, now it is 60 percent. In Pakistan the rate is 30 percent. Despite being ahead of its neighbors, Bangladesh still lacks birth control supplies in remote areas.



In a country, population becomes a resource only when the basic needs of every citizen can be fulfilled. But there are still major limitations in fulfilling these needs. Inadequate infrastructure, social security and lack of planning in the education system are not going to turn the entire population into effective human resources. In many cases, there has seen stagnancy and inequality. In order to turn the population into human resources, it is essential to fill these gaps.



If the total population of Bangladesh is divided according to age, then 0-14 year olds constitute 29.4% of the total population, 15-59 year olds 63.6%, 60 over 7% and 80 over 0.9%. A large part of the population of Bangladesh about 100 million are between the ages of 15 to 59 years, most of whom are capable of working. If this large number of working people cannot be made efficient, then the challenges facing the country will be difficult to face. The overall development of the country will be hampered step by step.



Bangladesh is now in a very complex situation in terms of population density. As a result of the presence of 1,119 people per square kilometer, various problems have arisen in all spheres of social, economic, political and cultural life starting from the natural environment and the problem is increasing day by day. As a result of climate change, these problems will become more acute in the future.



The more a country in the world has been able to bring its people into contact with education, the more it has been able to develop human resources. Moreover, the educated population is an asset for the country. Because educated people are aware of their rights, duties, and responsibilities. As a result, if the people of the country are educated, it will bring overall welfare for the country and the nation.



Even if the population of the country is large, there is no problem if that population is skilled or it is possible to develop them as skilled. So, we have to focus on building our population as efficient. Only then can we turn our huge population into 'human resources' and then we will be able to build the desired 'Sonar Bangladesh'.

The writer is a researcher, journalist and columnist



