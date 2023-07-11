

Raise awareness about children's heart disease



For others, it may manifest at any time later in life. And in our country research has shown that every year 25 to 30 thousand children are born with congenital heart disease. There are two types of heart problems in children. The first is congenital. And the second problem after birth and some babies are born with congenital heart defects (such as holes, valve complications, narrow blood vessels, etc.) while still in the mother's womb. Some children may later develop heart disease (rheumatic fever, vasculitis, myopathy). So being aware, with proper treatment at the right time, children can lead a healthy life.



Causes of heart disease in children: Like other birth defects or problems, heart disease in children is caused by genetics. Also, if the parents are closely related by blood, the child may have this problem. If the mother is older (35 or more) the child may be born with Down Syndrome birth defects. Moreover, if the mother suffers from diabetes or high blood pressure during pregnancy, the baby may also have heart disease. Mother's viral disease during pregnancy but child's congenital heart disease

Raise awareness about children's heart disease There are possibilities. If one brother or sister in the same family has congenital heart disease, other siblings are also likely to have this type of problem. After birth in densely populated areas, the baby's heart and muscles can be affected due to bacterial infection. As a complication of some diseases, children may suffer from coronary artery disease or peripheral artery disease. Symptoms of child heart disease:



Children with heart disease breathe frequently. Breathing is difficult.



After a few days, breathing becomes difficult and there is a rattling sound in the chest. Baby does not gain enough weight.



What the guardian of the child should do is to visit a doctor as soon as possible after the baby is born. It should be checked to make sure if there is any abnormal sound (Murmur) in the child's chest or not. If any such problem or defect is detected, a paediatric cardiologist should be consulted. If the child has tonsillitis, nephritis, viral diseases, these diseases should be treated with due importance under the supervision of a paediatrician.



What causes the problem of heart perforation?



The heart has four chambers--two atriums, two vitreous. Between the two atria is called the interatrial septum. Between two ventricles it is called interventricular septum. A hole usually refers to or there may be two holes in this septum. Because, they are not made as a complete screen. It is made from different parts and completes the screen. It is a birth defect. So if this completion process is interrupted, something goes wrong-this membrane appears after birth as a hole. Even after birth, there are some changes in the heart. Sometimes if the membranes are short, this hole can close after birth.



Diagnosis: After initial examination these diseases are diagnosed by three simple tests like ECG, Chest X-Ray, Colour Doppler Echo.



If Rubella Vaccine is given three months before conception; the child does not have heart disease caused by Congenital Rubella Syndrome. During pregnancy, as much as possible, you should avoid taking medicines and X-Ray. Do not overwork during pregnancy. The mother should rest and take adequate nutritious food.



Allopathic treatment of heart disease in children: Like the developed world, it is possible to treat most of the children's heart diseases in Bangladesh today. Some heart conditions can be cured with medication. Eg- ASD, VSD, PDA, AS, PS, CoA. It is possible to bypass heart failure in some patients without chest surgery. In some cases the patient needs surgery.



Heart disease is trivial in homeopathic treatment, homeopathy teaches us that disease and causes of diseases exist at the human level called vitality, whereas what we see as diseases in the body and mind are not actually diseases but only the result of diseases. According to homeopathic medicine, since the patient is treated and not the disease, the energy level of the person therefore the medicine that cures the disease must also be the energy medicine. The first drugs selected by experienced physicians are Cratigus, Arum metallicum, Adonis, Vanalis, Arjunarnica, Montena, Glonoin, Vanadium, Lachesis, Digitalis, Belladonna, Spizelia, Enthelmia, Nazatripudims, Nux Bhumica, and many others that may be helpful. So take the advice of an experienced doctor without using the medicine yourself.



Finally, there is nothing to fear if a child has a heart attack. There are treatments for these diseases. Medicine cures this disease. However, this treatment is a bit expensive. But first of all, parents of children should be alerted about heart problems. If the symptoms are noticed, it should be taken to the doctor quickly.



And children are the future of the nation. A beautiful, healthy and normal life for a child is what we all want. Therefore, it is essential that parents take special care of children from the beginning of their birth. Therefore, the government should also come forward in this regard. As with other diseases, there is a great need for publicity about this disease.

The writer is a columnist and researcher, Founder Chairman, Jatiya Rogi Kallyan Society



