Giant crocodiles in Dacope rivers create panic







Crocodile panic is prevailing in localities. Locals and fishers are not going to rivers in fear.



Recently one Khairul Islam Morol was killed by crocodile in the Sutarkhali River in Kalabogi Fakirkona area in the upazila. Besides, cows and goats of many people were devoured by crocodiles in past years.

Eye witnesses said, crocodiles have been floating in Pashur, Chunkuri, Bhadra, Dhaki, Shibsha, and Sutarkhali rivers.



An eye witness of Kalabogi Fakirkona area Rabiul Islam Morol said, Fakirkona is a detached island of Kalabogi, last locality in the south of Sutarkhali Union; its one side is surrounded by the Sutarkhali River, other one by the Shibsha River while in another side it is West Sundarban; and one of the nearest island localities is Fakirkona.



Two years back, Fakirkona got separated from mainland of Kalabogi. A total of 100 families are residing in that island. There are no drinking water and electricity services in the island. These families are dependent on the Sundarban. During pass-permit ban time, fishers of these families run their lives somehow by fishing in rivers. But crocodiles appear frequently in Sutarkhali and Shibsha rivers.



"Recently my cousin brother Khairul Islam Morol went to the Sutarkhali River for catching fish. But a crocodile caught his right leg and taken away. After two days his body got floated. He was buried. At present, his eight-month conceived wife Mina Begum is passing hard days. Since that incident, nobody is going to the river. Again a crocodile was about to catch a duck but missed. So ducks are not released," he added.



Tapan Mandal of Dhangmari area said, in the last year, his one cow was taken away by crocodile while it was grazing in river char. Another goat of neighbouring Khejuria area was eaten up.



Razu Hawladar of Purba Dhangmari area said, in the last year, he went to the Dhangmari River to take bath; after one dive he was shampooing his head, but a crocodile caught his right thigh and tried to take him away; at that time, he hit its eye with finger and he was left away, but grappling was going on with the crocodile. Later on, hearing his shouting, locals went there and he was rescued in a critical condition. Along with him, the crocodile also got to the bank. Later on, he was cured after taking treatment.



Union Chairman Masum Ali Fakir confirmed the prevailing crocodile fear in his locality.



